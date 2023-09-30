Former ABC journalist sentenced to six years for child sexual abuse material

A former journalist was sentenced to six years in prison for “for transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material” Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“According to court documents, while visiting South Carolina in February 2020, James Gordon Meek, 53, used an online messaging platform on his iPhone to send and receive images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and to discuss his sexual interest in children,” a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia read.

“Some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12, including an infant being raped,” the press release continued. “Meek brought the iPhone containing the child sexual abuse material back with him when he returned to Virginia. Additionally, Meek possessed multiple electronic devices containing images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

According to The Associated Press, Meek is a former journalist for ABC. His biography page on ABC’s website says he “is an award-winning investigative journalist and former Senior Counterterrorism Advisor and Investigator for the House Committee on Homeland Security” who “covered the rise of Al Qaeda since 1998, from the Millennium Plot to reporting from the ground outside the Pentagon after a hijacked plane hit it on Sept. 11, 2001, and on combat patrols with Special Operators and U.S. infantrymen in Afghanistan.”

“To those whose victimization I have contributed to with each click online, I beg you to forgive me. I am sincerely sorry for all I have done so egregiously wrong, which has caused so much harm to you,” Meek said in court, according to the AP.

The Hill has reached out to ABC.

