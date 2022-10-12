Former ACS food manager pleads guilty to $1M theft

Oct. 12—ANERSON — The former food service manager for Anderson Community Schools has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and filing false tax forms in the theft of about $1 million.

Carla Burke, 62, was charged Tuesday with wire fraud as part of a plea agreement. She'll make her initial appearance before a magistrate judge in federal court in Indianapolis in the coming weeks.

The theft was discovered during a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Burke was hired by the ACS Corp. in 1998 and was named food service department bookkeeper in 2006.

She resigned in 2019.

The audit found that from 2014 to 2019, Burke cashed 312 checks from the school lunch fund's extracurricular bank account totaling $976,773.

The filing false tax reports charges Burke with failing to report $618,013 in income and owes $141,190 in taxes.

The U.S. district attorney's office for the Southern District of Indiana announced the plea agreement.

Burke is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge and three years and a $250,000 fine on the income tax charges.

According to the court document, no agreement has been reached on a specific sentence, but the government has agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.

Burke is requesting that she be sentenced to a federal prison identified by her at the time of sentencing.

The plea agreement requires Burke to repay $500,000 on the date of sentencing.

She will be required to repay $976,773 to ACS and the unpaid taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

The charging document states that Burke, starting Jan. 1, 2014, and continuing until June 30, 2019, devised a scheme to defraud ACS through interstate wire communications.

She reportedly used the funds for personal expenditures, such as gambling at several casinos.

As part of her duties, Burke maintained the financial records for the Food Service Department. She also was responsible for issuing checks, approved by her supervisor, on behalf of the corporation.

To conceal her theft, Burke falsified corporation records, making it appear that the payments were to a corporation vendor.

The state audit is also critical of the ACS financial record keeping.

"Bank statements and canceled checks were not reviewed, so school corporation officials were not aware that cancelled checks or check images were not being provided by the bank," the audit states.

Burke's signature was one of two required on any checks, but when the checks were created electronically, it automatically applied the two signatures digitally to the documents.

Auditors outlined additional gaps including that Burke used software that let transactions be changed at any time, including after an audit.

"The failure to establish these internal controls enabled misstatements or irregularities to go undetected," read the audit.

In a statement, ACS said corrective actions taken include additional internal control measures in place and purchasing new financial software that will help prevent a situation like this from happening again.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.