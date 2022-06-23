Former acting deputy AG Richard Donoghue says Trump asked DOJ to say election was corrupt

Reuters

Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it had fulfilled obligations on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending interest payments in roubles to its National Settlement Depository, in its latest bid to avoid a sovereign default. Russia has been struggling to make payments on its $40 billion of international bonds since being hit with sweeping sanctions over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The latest payments amounting to 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) were due on two Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047 , whose terms do not allow for payments in Russia's currency.