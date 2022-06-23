Former acting deputy AG Richard Donoghue says Trump asked DOJ to say election was corrupt
Richard Donoghue testified in the Jan. 6 hearing that Donald Trump asked the Department of Justice to legitimize voter fraud allegations.
Richard Donoghue testified in the Jan. 6 hearing that Donald Trump asked the Department of Justice to legitimize voter fraud allegations.
During a public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he told then-President Donald Trump that if he appointed Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general, there would be hundreds of DOJ resignations.
A federal judge on Friday asked the Justice Department to explain its view on whether former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is immune from a congressional subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The inquiry from U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols comes a little over three weeks after…
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will be holding its fifth session of public hearings today. Lawmakers will be focusing on former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to repeatedly enlist help from the U.S. Justice Department in his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.
Heidi Klum loved what she heard. “You’re a star already in the making,” she said. “You just have a real gift. You have it.”
Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.
At least 118 gastrointestinal illness cases have been reported at the Grand Canyon with cases cropping up among visitors to the Colorado River and backcountry campers, according to park officials.
Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley believes a recession is 'inevitable' within the next 12 to 18 months.
Federal agents search Trump DOJ official's home
Shanghai Stock Exchange has overtaken Nasdaq and Hong Kong as the world's top initial public offering venue in the first half, helped by flotations of leading mainland Chinese companies following their delisting in the US. According to Deloitte, a total of 68 IPOs, including jumbo offerings by China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator by subscribers, and CNOOC, China's largest offshore driller, helped fundraising in Shanghai to reach HK$254.3 billion (US$32.4 billion), 49 per cent more t
The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...
The monarch has a shorter style in new photos taken at Windsor Castle this week
The Muslim widow of the Italian ambassador killed last year in Democratic Republic of Congo broke into tears on Wednesday as she told Pope Francis of her Catholic husband's commitment to help African children. Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustapha Milambo were killed during a botched kidnapping on a road in eastern Congo as they were heading to visit a United Nations humanitarian project at a school. He became a national hero in Italy, leaving behind his wife, Zakia Seddiki, and three small daughters.
"They actually thought they could get away with saying they had the proof, just never having it with them."
Called Zevo 600s, the EVs were sent to FedEx Express — the company’s largest subsidiary — and spread throughout Southern California.
The case now goes back to Muscogee Superior Court.
No tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days.
Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it had fulfilled obligations on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending interest payments in roubles to its National Settlement Depository, in its latest bid to avoid a sovereign default. Russia has been struggling to make payments on its $40 billion of international bonds since being hit with sweeping sanctions over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The latest payments amounting to 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) were due on two Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047 , whose terms do not allow for payments in Russia's currency.
A Japanese High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a former brokerage manager alleging on-the-job harassment and unlawful dismissal after he took parental leave while working at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. The case of Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for more than three decades, has come to symbolize concerns over “paternity harassment,” or “pata hara.” Wood's is a rare case, for Japan, of a father seeking to take parental leave.
One of the most racist presidents, Donald Trump, will speak in Southaven Saturday. Saying Memphis loves him insults Black voters who spurned him bigly.
When the last 747 is complete, it will be the 1,574th jumbo jet Boeing has made in the over 54 years of the program.