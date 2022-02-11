Former actor from St. Lucie County to serve five years in prison for death threat to judge

A YouTube video clip from a movie was a central component to a St. Lucie County senior citizen's death threat to a federal judge, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lawrence F. Curtin, 73, credited as a one-time actor and director, was sentenced in federal court Friday to five years in prison. He had been convicted of the crime in November.

U. S. District Court Judge William F. Jung of the Middle District of Florida imposed the sentence, which also includes a supervised release term of three years following incarceration.

IMDB.com lists Curtin's movie credit to a single film, "One Minute to Midnight," released in 1988. Curtin directed the film and was the lead actor. No information was available Friday about what type of distribution the movie received that year or subsequently. No synopsis of the plot of the movie was available.

From that movie, Curtin took a 3-minute clip and posted it on his YouTube page in 2010. In the clip, Curtin, who is white, is a worshipper at a Black church. The congregation and choir are singing the gospel song "Walk This Road to Glory." During the scene, Curtin shakes hands with the pastor of the church.

In 2020, Curtin had filed a civil suit which was dismissed by a U.S. magistrate judge, the fifth in a series of Curtin's lawsuits dropped by the same judge. Curtin filed a written objection to the dismissal, according to federal officials. Within the objection, Curtin included a link to the "Road to Glory" scene.

"Curtin stated in the written objection that the video made clear that he was threatening the judge with death and bodily harm and that shaking the hand of the pastor further emphasized his threat to the Judge," who is also Black, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Curtin had never met the judge in person, but his written objection indicated Curtin had researched the judge, federal officials said.

Prosecutors said at the sentencing hearing, held in Tampa, that Curtin had engaged in a pattern of threatening federal and state judges since 2005.

A 2011 wedding announcement that appeared in Treasure Coast Newspapers indicated that Curtin was a Hutchinson Island resident. Curtin was the groom in the announcement, which described him as a "writer and an inventor."

