Former Addison village clerk stole more than $1 million over 19 years, comptroller says

A longtime village clerk-treasurer in Addison is accused of stealing some $1.1 million in public funds over at least 19 years, according to charges announced by state and local law enforcement officials Thursday.

Ursula Stone, who worked for the village from 1997 until her resignation last March, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree grand larceny, second-degree money laundering, first-degree corrupting the government, public corruption, third-degree attempted grand larceny and attempted public corruption.

Officials also charged Stone with 185 counts of falsifying business records.

Stone's arrest followed an investigation by the New York State Comptroller Office, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker and the New York State Police.

“This case represents the most complete, and to be frank shocking, breach of public trust I have encountered in 30 years as a Steuben County prosecutor,” said Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker. “The reality is that but for some real heads-up detection work by members of the State Comptroller’s staff it would still be ongoing."

The Comptroller's Office began an audit of the village in 2022, according to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and found the 55-year-old Stone had been running the financial operations of the village with no oversight or accountability.

Investigators discovered that checks from the Addison Central School District, payable to the village, were not deposited into the village’s accounts, officials said.

The joint investigation determined that Stone allegedly stole not only the school district’s checks, but also dozens of other checks payable to the village, which she converted to certified bank checks and cashed.

Additionally, investigators allege Stone gave herself unauthorized pay raises, took time off without deducting it from her leave credits and wrote herself checks for unauthorized health insurance buyouts from village funds.

Officials said Stone had also been cashing out unused vacation time since 2004, an option that was only available to employees who resigned or retired.

Further, Stone gave insurance buyouts to one employee and awarded a large separation payment to another employee, making $73,666 in payments that were not authorized, officials said.

In total, investigators say she stole $1,171,362.

“For well over a decade, Ursula Stone took advantage of her position and the trust of Addison residents to systematically steal over a million dollars from her community,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to the work of my office and our partnership with District Attorney Baker and the State Police, her crimes were uncovered, and she now faces the consequences of her actions."

Stone was arraigned before Steuben County Court Judge Chauncey Watches. Bail was set at $20,000. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2024.

