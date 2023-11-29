Former administrator at ARC of Lawrence County charged for death of patient during 2021

HARRISBURG ― The former administrator of ARC of Lawrence County was charged with neglect of care and involuntary manslaughter Tuesday.

The new charges come from the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, who alleges that 48-year-old Kelly Gonzales failed to order a patient's anti-seizure medication and altered medical records to falsely indicate that a healthcare provider discontinued the medication in 2021. After not receiving this medication for over 10 days, the patient died at the care home.

“The resident relied on this defendant’s care and professionalism – his life depended on it – and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk.”

According to Henry, Gonzales was responsible for the administration and management of ARC of Lawrence County, including its patients' well-being and ensuring they received necessary medications in a timely matter. During an autopsy of the victim, it was discovered the seizure disorder had caused their death, and the anti-seizure medication levels in their system were "well below" expected therapeutic levels.

Gonzales is charged with felony counts for neglect of care for a dependent person and tampering with records, as well as misdemeanor charges for involuntary manslaughter. She willingly surrendered to arrest on Tuesday afternoon and was released on a promise to return for future court proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Former administrator in Lawrence County charged for involuntary manslaughter at personal care home