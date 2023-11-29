Former administrator of New Castle personal care home charged with neglect over patient’s 2021 death

A former administrator of a Lawrence County personal care home is facing charges over the death of a patient in 2021, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Wednesday.

Kelly Gonzales, 48, was the administrator at ARC of Lawrence County when state officials said she failed to renew a prescription for a patient’s medication.

The resident was diagnosed with a seizure disorder and was prescribed anti-seizure medication, according to the criminal complaint. The resident died at the care home on Dec. 2, 2021, after not receiving his medication in over 10 days.

The criminal complaint states the autopsy showed that the patient’s seizure disorder caused his death and that the “levels of anti-seizure medication in his system were well below therapeutic levels.”

The AG’s office said Gonzales then altered medical records to indicate that a healthcare provider discontinued the medication, which was not true.

Gonzales was responsible for the administration and management of the home, including the health, safety, and well-being of the residents, according to the AG’s office. This included ensuring the residents’ paperwork was complete, that they attended all medical appointments, and received their prescribed medication in a timely manner.

“The resident relied on this defendant’s care and professionalism — his life depended on it — and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences,” Henry said in a release. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk.”

Gonzales is facing charges of felony counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records, and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter. She surrendered Tuesday, was arraigned and released on her own recognizance, the AG’s office said.

