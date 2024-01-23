Former administrator at center of Fresno State harassment scandal suing CSU trustees

Former Fresno State administrator Frank Lamas is suing the California State University board of trustees for damages and injunctive relief for an unlawful failure to provide him with a defense and indemnification in two lawsuits in which he is a co-defendant.

Lamas — who was at the heart of a sexual harassment scandal that has sullied the CSU and led to the resignation of former Chancellor Joseph I. Castro — is seeking reimbursement for legal fees and court costs, an order that the CSU must defend and indemnify him with respect to all damages and attorney’s fees, interest and further relief as the court may deem proper.

Legal fees and court costs have run to $25,000, according to the suit.

Lamas did not respond to requests for comment from The Bee.

Lamas is a co-defendant in a lawsuit along with Fresno State, the CSU board of trustees and Castro filed in December 2022 by a university employee for harassment and retaliation in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, a violation of the California Whistleblower Protection Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Lamas also was a co-defendant in a suit brought by a former Fresno State student who had been sexually assaulted on campus for harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. Castro and Lamas in December were dismissed from the lawsuit brought by the student; that suit is proceeding with the CSU board of trustees as defendant.

Lamas in February 2023 had requested the CSU provide him with defense and indemnification in the two lawsuits in accordance with California government code. That request was denied, forcing the former administrator to retain counsel and expend funds for attorney’s fees and court costs.

By failing to defend Lamas, the CSU violated its fiduciary and statutory obligations to him and will cause him to incur further harm and damages in the future, according to the suit.

The former Fresno State administrator in a 2019 investigation was found by a preponderance of evidence to have violated the CSU’s executive order 1096 — its policy prohibiting discrimination, harassment, retaliation, sexual misconduct, dating and domestic violence, and stalking.

Lamas, who has denied the allegations, was never formally disciplined by the university and left the university with a settlement that included $260,000 and full benefits as well as the promise of letters of recommendation toward future employment.