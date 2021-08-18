Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as the Taliban closed in, turns up in the UAE

Ashraf Ghani Wikimedia Commons

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has turned up in the United Arab Emirates, the country's foreign ministry said.

His whereabouts had been unconfirmed since Sunday when he fled Kabul as the Taliban closed in.

"The UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the statement said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

