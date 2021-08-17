Former Afghan vice president declares himself 'legitimate caretaker' president

Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, declared Tuesday that he is the "legitimate caretaker president" as he is in the process of bringing together military leaders to oppose the Taliban.

Deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the embattled nation on Sunday and jetted to Tajikistan after Taliban militants seized control of Kabul, sending residents into a mass panic as they flooded the city's airport in the hope they would escape. Saleh claimed Afghanistan's constitution makes him the ruler of the nation.

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President," Saleh wrote in a tweet. "I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus."

Saleh was captured in a video alongside several armed men as it was suggested that he seeks to convene "anti-Taliban" leaders in Panjshir to resist the militants who have conquered much of the nation over the last few days.

Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan and Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud spotted in Panjshir.They are bringing all Anti-Taliban commanders together in Panjshir. This province is still free from Taliban. pic.twitter.com/bgb8hUdfwi — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 16, 2021

Saleh, who previously served as Ghani's state minister for security reforms, was elected to his vice presidential role in February 2020 after launching a ticket with the ex-president in 2019.

In a previous tweet, Saleh vowed "NEVER" to "bow" to Taliban "terrorists."

"I will never, ever & under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists," he wrote. "I will never betray d soul & legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend & the guide. I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER."

Ghani issued a statement shortly after he departed the country, saying the Taliban are now "responsible for protecting" the residents of the country.

"Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years," he said.

"The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem," the president added.

