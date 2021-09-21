Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of classified information

Sep. 21—A former Air Force contractor was sentenced to prison for reportedly taking about 2,500 pages of classified information.

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 35, of Fairborn, was sentenced to a year and one day, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel's office.

Kemp pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 25.

Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory and U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

"Despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home," read a release from Patel's Office.

The investigation began after Fairborn police searched Kemp's Harmony Lane home on May 25, 2019, as part of a search for a marijuana growing facility.

Law enforcement officers found more than 100 documents containing about 2,500 pages of classified materials at the "secret" level, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A testimony from an FBI special agent claimed Kemp admitted to printing the classified documents at work and bringing them home during a voluntary interview.