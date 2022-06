Associated Press

Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs, according to a new court filing. The total represents a discount of as much as $200 million compared with the amounts typically charged by lawyers in major class-action lawsuits, Miami attorney Philip Freidin said in the document. Freidin was asked to recommend fees for 132 attorneys who worked more than 34,000 hours on the lawsuits that followed the June 24, 2021, collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida.