Former ag extension employee sentenced

Apr. 4—ALBIA — An Albia woman who pled guilty to embezzling more than $80,000 from the Monroe County Agricultural Extension Office received a suspended prison sentence.

On March 18, Judge Lucy Gamon sentenced Madison Kahoe to 10 years in prison, with all prison time suspended. A suspended prison sentence means Kahoe can avoid serving prison time by adhering to the rules of her probation. Kahoe was given five years probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to repay $28,620.15 back to the extensive service.

Kahoe was charged after a special audit investigation from the Iowa Auditor's Office detailed misappropriations in the Monroe County Agricultural Extension office, where she worked as a part-time office assistant. Over a three-year period, the report alleges that Kahoe stole $81,536.04.

The Monroe County Attorney's Office charged Kahoe with first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Kahoe pled guilty to the charge of first-degree theft, and the ongoing criminal conduct charge was dismissed.

According to the special audit investigation, Kahoe was caught by officials with the extension office in mid-2020, and after she was questioned about it she stopped showing up for work and was eventually terminated.

The auditor's office found multiple PayPal transfers from the extension's credit cards to Kahoe's bank account, as well as personal purchases made with the extension's credit cards on the online retailer Amazon.

Amazon purchases included big-ticket items like a $1,799 storage shed, as well as $600 on an Amazon gift card, and smaller items like Slim Jims, books and cashew nuts. In all, they totaled $8,770.97.

Transfers to her bank account via PayPal totaled $69,151.31.

The alleged fraud slipped by officials because Kahoe received the credit card statements and was responsible for reviewing charges and ensuring supporting documentation was provided.

