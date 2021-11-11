Former aide at Akron disability program pleads not guilty to sexual-abuse charge

A former aide at an Akron disability program pleaded not guilty during a video arraignment this week in Summit County Common Pleas Court to charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old boy.

Isaac Rosler, 20, of Lake Township, is free on a $5,000 bond. He is being monitored by a GPS device and is under maximum pretrial supervision.

Judge Alison McCarty ordered Rosler to have no contact with his alleged victim or his family.

Rosler was fired from Wings of Change Therapy Inc., a program for students with disabilities, when school officials learned he had been texting a boy who was a student there. The boy’s mother said her son told a counselor at his new school that Rosler sexually abused him on the bus and at the school.

Don Malarcik, Rosler’s attorney, said his client denies these accusations and passed a polygraph exam. He said Rosler has no record and has been an excellent student at Lake High School and Kent State University.

Rosler is charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape. His next pretrial is Dec. 8.

