Former aide to Republican governor Larry Hogan shot dead in FBI raid after going on run

Roy McGrath - Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun

A top aide to a leading Republican former governor was killed during an FBI shooting on Monday after a 21-day manhunt for the political strategist turned fugitive.

Roy McGrath, who once served as chief of staff to Larry Hogan, former Maryland governor, was wanted for failing to appear in a Baltimore court in March on fraud charges.

McGrath, 53, had pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and falsification of records in October 2021 and was released on bond, but he did not appear in court for his trial.

The US Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department, said in March it had initiated an interstate fugitive investigation and published a “Wanted” poster of McGrath.

He was killed following a confrontation with the FBI near Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday evening.

“The loss of Roy’s life is an absolute tragedy, and I think it’s important for me to say that Roy never wavered about his innocence,” his lawyer Joseph Murtha said, according to the Washington Post.

Mr Hogan, who served as Maryland's governor from 2015 to 2023, hired McGrath to be his chief of staff in 2020. Mr Hogan's electoral success as a Republican in a blue state had led some to tout him as a potential challenger to Donald Trump.

However, he ruled out a 2024 bid in March, saying he worried that his candidacy in a crowded field could help Mr Trump win the nomination.

Roy McGrath Wanted poster - US Marshals

Roy McGrath Wanted poster - US Marshals Service/Reuters

In a statement issued late on Monday, Mr Hogan said he and his wife were “deeply saddened by this tragic situation”.

“We are praying for Mr McGrath’s family and loved ones,” he said.

Mr Hogan and his former aide had fallen out over the wire fraud and embezzlement charges facing McGrath.

They involved alleged financial improprieties from his time as the head of a Maryland agency.

Mr Hogan once labelled investigations into McGrath a “witch hunt” but it later led to a rupture between the two men.

The blame for the breakdown of their relationship was pointed at Hogan in an e-book, titled Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath, released under mysterious circumstances on Amazon the week after his disappearance.

Story continues

Protagonist who ‘worked hard’

The book featured McGrath as a protagonist who “worked hard” and “had no record of any wrongdoing in his lifetime”, according to the Washington Post.

The exact circumstances of McGrath’s death remained unclear. The Baltimore Sun said he was shot but it was uncertain whether it was self-inflicted or by the FBI.

The FBI said in a statement it was reviewing an agent-involved shooting that happened at about 6.30pm.

“During the arrest the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task-force members seriously.”