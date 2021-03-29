Former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris heads to K Street

A former top policy aide to Kamala Harris is moving to K Street, where she'll advise a prominent law and lobbying firm's clients on economic and tax policy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Yasmin Rigney Nelson was a senior policy advisor in Harris' Senate office. Her new role as a senior principal at the firm Bracewell makes her the most senior ex-staffer for the new vice president to move into Washington's influence industry since Harris was sworn in in January.

Nelson previously served on the Senate Finance Committee, and on the staffs of Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Nelson also was president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social networking organization for Black Senate staffers.

What they're saying: “Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin’s experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.

Nelson will join the Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, which melds the firm's government affairs, public relations and legal representation services.

The big picture: Harris is already taking on significant segments of the administration's policy portfolio, making the services of those who know how she works — and who know her personally — particularly valuable.

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Bracewell represented 66 federal lobbying clients in a broad portfolio that will guarantee extensive intersection with administration policymaking.

The firm has already been tracking Biden policies in areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, trade and agriculture.

