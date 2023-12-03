Former Aiken County sheriff's deputy arrested for allegedly shooting at fleeing vehicle

FILE - An Aiken County sheriff's deputy was arrested for alleged assault and misconduct during a March 7 incident.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an alleged case of violent misconduct.

Christopher Lamar Williams, 31, was arrested on Dec. 1 for assault and battery first degree as well as misconduct while in the office of an Aiken County sheriff's deputy, according to SLED Spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Copies of the arrest warrants provided by Wunderlich claim Williams made a traffic stop in Warrenville on Schley Street for failure to maintain lane on March 7. He asked the driver to exit the vehicle, at which point the driver fled in a Nissan Pathfinder. Williams drew his gun and fired, striking the rear side of the driver's side of the suspect's vehicle.

The warrant goes on to claim that, according to Williams' in-car video footage, Williams caused the potential for great bodily injury or death to occur while the suspect took no overt action to endanger Williams other than fleeing from the traffic stop.

Williams was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

