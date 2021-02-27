A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

Bre'Anna Grant
·1 min read
GettyImages 974841874
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A former US Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking approximately 2,500 pages of classified documents.

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 35, of Fairborn, Ohio was charged on Jan. 25 in a bill of information, according to a press release by the US District Court.

Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory from July 2016 to May 2019. The laboratory leads the discovery, development, and delivery of warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace forces.

Later, he worked as a contractor at the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The center is responsible for analyzing military intelligence on foreign air and space forces, weapons, and systems.

According to court documents, Kemp had Top Secret security clearance.

Despite having training "on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material," Kemp took 112 classified documents and took them home, the DOJ press release said.

The classified documents were discovered during a police search of Kemp's home on May 25, 2019. Fairborn police issued a search for a "marijuana growing facility," Dayton Daily News reported.

Law enforcement found the sensitive documents which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the Secret level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp's home on May 25, 2019.

Unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Read the original article on Insider

