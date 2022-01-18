Former Air Force base in South Dakota with '50 beds, 15 baths' listed for sale

A former Air Force base in Potter County is listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

A 42-acre parcel of land briefly used as an air force base north of Gettysburg is on the market with an asking price of $4.5 million.

Property owner Lev Goukassian, a retired businessman who said he ran a computer company, posted the property sale on Facebook marketplace recently with an asking price of just under $1 million. But by Friday, the asking price had jumped to $4.5 million.

Goukassian said he's been surprised by the offers he's received, including one international inquiry at the initial asking price.

Goukassian, who purchased the property in 2007, according to Potter County property records, lives in California. Instead of investing in stock, he said he invested in multiple pieces of property.

While photos of the property reveal buildings that are showing their age, Goukassian said the base buildings have strong walls and some unique features, including underground tunnels that connect them.

The base is listed as having 50 beds and 15 bathrooms.

A former Air Force base in Potter County is listed for sale.

According to history written about the site on Fortwiki and Wikipedia, the Gettysburg Air Force Station was used from 1956 to 1968 as a radar station. Gettysburg was one of 28 sites selected for a radar surveillance network. While the base is no longer active, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to operate a radar site on the property.

Goukassian said he's not sure he wants to sell, but if he does, he'd prefer to sell to someone from the Gettysburg area.

More information on the property listing can be found on Facebook Marketplace at https://bit.ly/33kUjrc.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Former Air Force base in Gettysburg, South Dakota, listed for $4.5M