Former Alabama players’ ratings in Madden 23
There are currently 78 former Alabama football players that are in the NFL. That is a number that will likely continue to climb in the years to come. Coach Saban and his staff have done a superb job of developing elite, NFL-ready talent. It shows at the college and professional level that any Alabama football player is set up for success.
Several of the more notable former Alabama players in the league are players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Amari Cooper, and Trevon Diggs. Each of them has gone on to make positive contributions to their respective teams.
Everyone that has played Madden or watches football knows how the majority of former Alabama players stack up in the NFL — top-tier players. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at several of those players and what their ratings are in the new Madden 23.
Jaylen Waddle - 84 OVR
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Waddle’s Attribute Ratings:
97 Speed
97 Agility
94 Change of Direction Rating
Tua Tagovailoa - 75 OVR
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tagovailoa’s Attribute Ratings:
86 – Throw Power Rating
85 – Throw Under Pressure Rating
84 – Throw Accuracy Deep Rating
Mac Jones - 78 OVR
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jones’ Attribute Ratings:
92 Throw Accuracy Short Rating
91 Toughness Rating
85 Throw Power
Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Williams’ Attribute Ratings:
90 Toughness Rating
89 Strength Rating
89 Awareness Rating
C.J. Mosley - 82 OVR
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mosley’s Attribute Ratings:
94 Stamina Rating
91 Tackle Rating
87 Toughness Rating
Damien Harris - 82 OVR
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Attribute Ratings:
92 Acceleration
92 Carrying Rating
91 Speed
Marlon Humphrey - 90 OVR
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Humphrey’s Attribute Ratings:
94 Acceleration Rating
92 Press Rating
92 Man Coverage Rating
Amari Cooper - 90 OVR
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cooper’s Attribute Ratings:
95 Catch Rating
94 Toughness Rating
93 Change of Direction Rating
Minkah Fitzpatrick - 89 OVR
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Fitzpatrick’s Attribute Ratings:
93 Acceleration Rating
92 Agility Rating
91 Speed Rating
Najee Harris - 85 OVR
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Attribute Ratings:
97 Stamina Rating
96 Carry Rating
94 Jump Rating
Jedrick Wills - 80 OVR
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Wills’ Attribute Ratings:
93 Toughness Rating
92 Strength Rating
90 Impact Block Rating
Derrick Henry - 97 OVR
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Henry’s Attribute Ratings:
99 Stiff Arm Rating
98 Stamina
98 Awareness
Jonathan Allen - 92 OVR
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Allen’s Attribute Ratings:
97 Awareness Rating
97 Play Recognition Rating
95 Tackle Rating
Daron Payne - 87 OVR
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Payne’s Attribute Ratings:
95 Strength Rating
92 Play Recognition Rating
92 Toughness Rating
Josh Jacobs - 87 OVR
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jacobs’ Attribute Ratings:
95 Toughness Rating
95 Stamina Rating
93 Carry Rating
Trevon Diggs - 84 OVR
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Diggs’ Attribute Ratings:
95 Jumping Rating
94 Stamina Rating
93 Speed Rating
DeVonta Smith - 83 OVR
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Smith’s Attribute Ratings:
94 Acceleration Rating
91 Agility Rating
91 Speed Rating
Eddie Jackson - 83 OVR
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:
90 Stamina Rating
90 Acceleration Rating
88 Awareness Rating
Patrick Surtain II - 83 OVR
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Surtain II’s Attribute Ratings:
94 Stamina Rating
93 Speed Rating
92 Jumping Rating
Jerry Jeudy - 82 OVR
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jeudy’s Attribute Ratings:
94 Acceleration Rating
93 Changeof Direction Rating
92 Juke Rating
Ryan Kelly - 82 OVR
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Kelly’s Attribute Ratings:
93 Awareness Rating
90 Toughness Rating
86 Strength Rating
Kareem Jackson - 81 OVR
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:
91 Stamina Rating
89 Hit Power Rating
89 Jumping Rating
Xavier McKinney - 81 OVR
(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
McKinney’s Attribute Ratings:
96 Stamina Rating
91 Toughness Rating
90 Acceleration Rating
