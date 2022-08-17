Former Alabama players’ ratings in Madden 23

There are currently 78 former Alabama football players that are in the NFL. That is a number that will likely continue to climb in the years to come. Coach Saban and his staff have done a superb job of developing elite, NFL-ready talent. It shows at the college and professional level that any Alabama football player is set up for success.

Several of the more notable former Alabama players in the league are players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Amari Cooper, and Trevon Diggs. Each of them has gone on to make positive contributions to their respective teams.

Everyone that has played Madden or watches football knows how the majority of former Alabama players stack up in the NFL — top-tier players. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at several of those players and what their ratings are in the new Madden 23.

Jaylen Waddle - 84 OVR

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Attribute Ratings:

97 Speed

97 Agility

94 Change of Direction Rating

Tua Tagovailoa - 75 OVR

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa’s Attribute Ratings:

86 – Throw Power Rating

85 – Throw Under Pressure Rating

84 – Throw Accuracy Deep Rating

Mac Jones - 78 OVR

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jones’ Attribute Ratings:

92 Throw Accuracy Short Rating

91 Toughness Rating

85 Throw Power

Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR

Quinnen Williams

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Williams’ Attribute Ratings:

90 Toughness Rating

89 Strength Rating

89 Awareness Rating

C.J. Mosley - 82 OVR

CJ Mosley

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Attribute Ratings:

94 Stamina Rating

91 Tackle Rating

87 Toughness Rating

Damien Harris - 82 OVR

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Attribute Ratings:

92 Acceleration

92 Carrying Rating

91 Speed

Marlon Humphrey - 90 OVR

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey’s Attribute Ratings:

94 Acceleration Rating

92 Press Rating

92 Man Coverage Rating



Amari Cooper - 90 OVR

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Attribute Ratings:

95 Catch Rating

94 Toughness Rating

93 Change of Direction Rating

Minkah Fitzpatrick - 89 OVR

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick’s Attribute Ratings:

93 Acceleration Rating

92 Agility Rating

91 Speed Rating

Najee Harris - 85 OVR

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Attribute Ratings:

97 Stamina Rating

96 Carry Rating

94 Jump Rating

Jedrick Wills - 80 OVR

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Wills’ Attribute Ratings:

93 Toughness Rating

92 Strength Rating

90 Impact Block Rating

Derrick Henry - 97 OVR

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Attribute Ratings:

99 Stiff Arm Rating

98 Stamina

98 Awareness

Jonathan Allen - 92 OVR

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Allen’s Attribute Ratings:

97 Awareness Rating

97 Play Recognition Rating

95 Tackle Rating

Daron Payne - 87 OVR

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Attribute Ratings:

95 Strength Rating

92 Play Recognition Rating

92 Toughness Rating

Josh Jacobs - 87 OVR

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jacobs’ Attribute Ratings:

95 Toughness Rating

95 Stamina Rating

93 Carry Rating

Trevon Diggs - 84 OVR

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Attribute Ratings:

95 Jumping Rating

94 Stamina Rating

93 Speed Rating

DeVonta Smith - 83 OVR

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Attribute Ratings:

94 Acceleration Rating

91 Agility Rating

91 Speed Rating

Eddie Jackson - 83 OVR

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:

90 Stamina Rating

90 Acceleration Rating

88 Awareness Rating

Patrick Surtain II - 83 OVR

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Surtain II’s Attribute Ratings:

94 Stamina Rating

93 Speed Rating

92 Jumping Rating

Jerry Jeudy - 82 OVR

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Attribute Ratings:

94 Acceleration Rating

93 Changeof Direction Rating

92 Juke Rating

Ryan Kelly - 82 OVR

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Kelly’s Attribute Ratings:

93 Awareness Rating

90 Toughness Rating

86 Strength Rating

Kareem Jackson - 81 OVR

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:

91 Stamina Rating

89 Hit Power Rating

89 Jumping Rating

Xavier McKinney - 81 OVR

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

McKinney’s Attribute Ratings:

96 Stamina Rating

91 Toughness Rating

90 Acceleration Rating

