Former Alabama players’ ratings in Madden 23

Brody Smoot
·3 min read
There are currently 78 former Alabama football players that are in the NFL. That is a number that will likely continue to climb in the years to come. Coach Saban and his staff have done a superb job of developing elite, NFL-ready talent. It shows at the college and professional level that any Alabama football player is set up for success.

Several of the more notable former Alabama players in the league are players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Amari Cooper, and Trevon Diggs. Each of them has gone on to make positive contributions to their respective teams.

Everyone that has played Madden or watches football knows how the majority of former Alabama players stack up in the NFL — top-tier players. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at several of those players and what their ratings are in the new Madden 23.

Jaylen Waddle - 84 OVR

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 97 Speed

  • 97 Agility

  • 94 Change of Direction Rating

Tua Tagovailoa - 75 OVR

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 86 – Throw Power Rating

  • 85 – Throw Under Pressure Rating

  • 84 – Throw Accuracy Deep Rating

Mac Jones - 78 OVR

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jones’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 92 Throw Accuracy Short Rating

  • 91 Toughness Rating

  • 85 Throw Power

Quinnen Williams - 86 OVR

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Williams’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 90 Toughness Rating

  • 89 Strength Rating

  • 89 Awareness Rating

C.J. Mosley - 82 OVR

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 94 Stamina Rating

  • 91 Tackle Rating

  • 87 Toughness Rating

Damien Harris - 82 OVR

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 92 Acceleration

  • 92 Carrying Rating

  • 91 Speed

Marlon Humphrey - 90 OVR

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 94 Acceleration Rating

  • 92 Press Rating

  • 92 Man Coverage Rating

Amari Cooper - 90 OVR

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 95 Catch Rating

  • 94 Toughness Rating

  • 93 Change of Direction Rating

Minkah Fitzpatrick - 89 OVR

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 93 Acceleration Rating

  • 92 Agility Rating

  • 91 Speed Rating

Najee Harris - 85 OVR

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 97 Stamina Rating

  • 96 Carry Rating

  • 94 Jump Rating

Jedrick Wills - 80 OVR

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Wills’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 93 Toughness Rating

  • 92 Strength Rating

  • 90 Impact Block Rating

Derrick Henry - 97 OVR

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 99 Stiff Arm Rating

  • 98 Stamina

  • 98 Awareness

Jonathan Allen - 92 OVR

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Allen’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 97 Awareness Rating

  • 97 Play Recognition Rating

  • 95 Tackle Rating

 

Daron Payne - 87 OVR

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 95 Strength Rating

  • 92 Play Recognition Rating

  • 92 Toughness Rating

Josh Jacobs - 87 OVR

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jacobs’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 95 Toughness Rating

  • 95 Stamina Rating

  • 93 Carry Rating

Trevon Diggs - 84 OVR

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Attribute Ratings:

  • 95 Jumping Rating

  • 94 Stamina Rating

  • 93 Speed Rating

DeVonta Smith - 83 OVR

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 94 Acceleration Rating

  • 91 Agility Rating

  • 91 Speed Rating

Eddie Jackson - 83 OVR

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 90 Stamina Rating

  • 90 Acceleration Rating

  • 88 Awareness Rating

Patrick Surtain II - 83 OVR

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Surtain II’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 94 Stamina Rating

  • 93 Speed Rating

  • 92 Jumping Rating

 

Jerry Jeudy - 82 OVR

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 94 Acceleration Rating

  • 93 Changeof Direction Rating

  • 92 Juke Rating

Ryan Kelly - 82 OVR

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Kelly’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 93 Awareness Rating

  • 90 Toughness Rating

  • 86 Strength Rating

Kareem Jackson - 81 OVR

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jackson’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 91 Stamina Rating

  • 89 Hit Power Rating

  • 89 Jumping Rating

Xavier McKinney - 81 OVR

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

McKinney’s Attribute Ratings:

  • 96 Stamina Rating

  • 91 Toughness Rating

  • 90 Acceleration Rating

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

