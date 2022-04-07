Former Alachua County deputy to serve prison time for sex with minor under plea deal

A former Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputy will serve prison time after pleading no contest Monday to having sex with a minor, according to Alachua County Clerk of Courts records.

Under the terms of a plea agreement accepted by Circuit Judge William E. Davis, William Allen Arnold Jr., 51, will be adjudicated guilty on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and faces between three 10 years in prison. He also will be subject to post-incarceration supervision and must have no contact with the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13 at 9 a.m., court records show.

Arnold previously faced up to 30 years in prison and a $20,000 fine had he chosen to fight the charges in court.

Arnold was a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office at the time of his arrest in 2019 on allegations he had sex with a teenager multiple times over a three-year period.

The victim, who was 17 at the time Arnold was arrested, told the Sheriff's Office that Arnold and she had been involved in a sexual relationship since she was 14 and in the eighth grade.

The Sheriff's Office learned of the allegations after people who know the victim questioned her about changes in her behavior.

Then-Sheriff Sadie Darnell said in a statement that ASO had enough probable cause to arrest Arnold.

“The impact of these allegations on the victim and their family must come first, but I am shocked and saddened to hear an employee could make such choices in their personal life,” Darnell said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Former Florida deputy William Arnold pleads no contest in minor sex case