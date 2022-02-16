Former Alamogordo nonprofit director sentenced to prison following tax evasion conviction

LAS CRUCES - A man who pleaded guilty after allegedly embezzling $1.7 million from an Alamogordo nonprofit was sentenced by a federal judge to 18 months in prison on Monday.

Marion L. Ledford, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion after he was charged in October 2019. Court records show that Ledford led the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation, an independent nonprofit which has a mission is to provide scholarships to local high schoolers.

Ledford admitted in court records to embezzling over $1.7 million for the foundation between 2011 and 2016. Ledford said in the plea agreement that he wired money from the foundation's accounts into his personal bank account 61 times.

He said he was able to loot the $1.7 million because the foundation had no oversight mechanisms in place to monitor finances.

Court records also show that Ledford did not report the embezzled income when he filed his taxes. Despite the ill-begotten means, Ledford owes the Internal revenue service over $600,000 in taxes for the income he gained by raiding the foundation's coffers.

Ledford could have been sentenced to up to five years, but U.S. District Judge Judith C. Herrera ruled that he would serve 18 months with up to three years of supervised release. The judge also ruled that Ledford must pay $1,785,300 to the foundation as restitution and $629,289 to the IRS.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

