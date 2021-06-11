Former Alaska state legislator faces new felony voter fraud charges

Mike Brest
·1 min read
A former Alaska state legislator was among a group of people indicted by a grand jury on voter fraud felony charges related to the 2018 election.

Former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, a Republican, her former chief of staff Lisa Vaught Simpson, and her son Caden Vaught pleaded not guilty in the Anchorage Superior Court on Wednesday, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

PROTESTS ROCK OREGON CAPITOL AS LAWMAKERS CONVENE HECTIC SPECIAL SESSION

The group is accused of having “knowingly solicited or encouraged, directly or indirectly, a registered voter who is no longer qualified to vote." All three face felony counts of first-degree voter misconduct, according to court documents. The alleged misconducts are class C felonies, which carry up to five years in prison upon conviction.

“I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong. I’m looking forward to clearing my name,” LeDoux said after entering her plea.

Authorities began investigating after election officials noticed a suspiciously high number of absentee ballot requests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

LeDoux and the other two were initially charged with a voter misconduct felony and misdemeanors in March 2020 in connection to the 2014 and 2018 elections, though the misdemeanor charges against LeDoux related to 2014 were later dismissed for being outside the statute of limitations.

LeDoux was still in office when the allegations first arose. LeDoux lost the GOP primary last August in her bid for reelection.

“The political establishment will not stop until I am gone — but let them come, because I will fight to clear my name,” she said in a Facebook post soon after charges were filed, claiming that the allegations were politically motivated.

