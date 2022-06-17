Former New Albany cop still faces criminal, civil cases

Jun. 16—NEW ALBANY — After pleading guilty in December and potentially avoiding jail time in Floyd County, a former New Albany police officer is still in the midst of multiple civil and criminal court cases.

Adam N. Schneider was arrested last July and was ultimately charged in Clark County and Floyd County. The Floyd County case stems from Schneider's sexual involvement with a confidential informant. He pleaded guilty to one count of interference with the reporting of a crime and a felony charge of official misconduct. Prosecutors accused him of refusing to arrest or charge the informant after finding her to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Schneider, who had been suspended from the New Albany Police Department following his arrest, agreed to resign as a police officer as part of the deal. He also received two years of probation.

In a separate case, Schneider was charged with felony voyeurism in Clark County. He's accused of filming two women changing clothes at a business operated by his now ex-wife inside of his Clark County home. The case is slated for a December jury trial.

Multiple civil lawsuits have been filed as a result of the criminal cases against Schneider. In Clark County, a civil case filed by one of the women who was allegedly filmed inside of Schneider's home has been stayed pending the result of the criminal proceeding.

In Floyd County, the informant involved in Schneider's criminal case filed a lawsuit in March. Among the allegations, the woman claims she endured battery, severe emotional stress and false imprisonment. She's seeking punitive damages in the lawsuit, naming the City of New Albany, Baptist Healthcare Systems, Schneider and a private security firm as defendants.

The News and Tribune doesn't identify the names of victims of sexual offenses.

After becoming a confidential informant for the NAPD, she claims that between May 12 and June 30 of 2021, Schneider "in his capacity as a New Albany police officer, utilized the threat of arrest and prosecution to coerce" her into performing sex acts.

While working as a security guard for Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, she claims that Schneider used threats of arrest and prosecution to coerce her "into performing sex acts in view of the security video cameras located at the parking lot at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital."

She wasn't aware that the acts were under surveillance, according to the lawsuit. Watching on the other end were unknown defendants who were NAPD officers working as security guards for the hospital, the claim states.

Information obtained through open records requests last year showed that three other New Albany police officers were placed on leave and ultimately quit the department within weeks of Schneider's suspension.

Personnel records for the other NAPD officers weren't provided by the city. State law doesn't require government agencies to release personnel records if an officer resigns, even if they were placed on administrative leave.

Floyd County prosecutors introduced evidence last year in the criminal proceeding accusing Schneider of engaging in sexual acts with numerous nurses and employees at Baptist Health Floyd while working there as a security guard. Prosecutors stated in court records that Schneider was wearing his NAPD uniform.

Hospital attorneys maintain in court records that Schneider wasn't an employee of Baptist Health but an independent contractor hired through a private firm.

The lawsuit states the city was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of Schneider. Similar claims are cited against Baptist Healthcare Systems based on Schneider and the other unnamed officers being employed at the hospital at the time of the alleged incidents.

In an amended complaint filed April 20 in Floyd Superior Court No. 3, the plaintiff included Fort Wayne-based K4 Security in her lawsuit. She claims the security firm was negligent in its hiring, supervision and training of Schneider and the other security officers.

In a response filed May 20, Baptist Health denies responsibility, and enters a crossclaim against K4 Security. The claim states that K4 was hired as an independent contractor for security services and isn't a subsidiary of the health care provider.

In the crossclaim, Baptist Healthcare's attorney states that K4 and Schneider should be responsible for the hospital system's legal expenses if the court rules in favor of the defendant.

Through an attorney, the City of New Albany states in a response that it is "without knowledge or information sufficient" to determine the truth of most of the allegations, including whether Schneider and other officers were "moonlighting" as security guards for K4 at the hospital.

If applicable, the city requests a jury trial to determine the case.

In a May 23 filing, through his attorney Schneider denies using his position as a police officer or security guard to coerce the woman into performing sexual acts. He also denies that sexual acts were performed so that others could view them on surveillance cameras.