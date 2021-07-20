Former Albany, Minnesota, teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage student

Jul. 20—ST. CLOUD — A former teacher and coach from Albany Public Schools pleaded guilty Monday to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct following a report that he sexually assaulted a student multiple times over the course of a year.

Daniel Sinclair Fragodt, 32, of Melrose, pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court as part of a plea agreement under which he would receive a stayed sentence, credit for four days served, a $500 fine and probation for five years. He would also have to register as a predatory offender and complete a psychosexual examination.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

Fragodt was charged for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person younger than 18, while he was more than four years older and was in a position of authority over her.

According to the criminal complaint, the charge was brought following an initial report of Fragodt inappropriately touching a 14-year-old that then led to the discovery that he was having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Fragodt was a math teacher and a basketball, cross country and track coach at Albany Public Schools at the time he engaged in sexually assaulting a student.

According to Albany Superintendent Greg Johnson, Fragodt's employment with the district ended April 15, 2020.

Johnson wrote in an email that the district did not have any specific comment on the outcome of Fragodt's case but "the School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and we fully cooperated with law enforcement's investigation of this matter."

According to West Central Tribune archives, Fragodt previously was employed by MACCRAY Public Schools for two years, teaching seventh-grade math and eighth-grade algebra. He also served as an assistant boys' basketball coach and a girls' tennis coach.

Albany Public Schools received a complaint about Fragodt on March 25, 2020, and, according to a statement from the district at that time, Fragodt was placed on leave the next day. The district conducted an initial investigation and contacted the Albany Police Department. Fragodt was arrested April 10, 2020.

Story continues

According to court records, police interviewed a 14-year-old girl who alleged that Fragodt had touched her inappropriately several times. The girl said he had rubbed her thighs with his feet and brushed against her buttocks with his hand.

Just before schools closed because of the pandemic, the girl said, Fragodt slid his fingers into a hole in her jeans and touched her bare leg. Another student said she had witnessed the incident.

During that investigation, police learned of allegations of a sexual relationship with an older girl.

The older girl at first denied having a relationship and said she knew Fragodt only as a teacher and coach.

Police obtained Fragodt's phone records through a subpoena. The records allegedly showed extensive contact since September 2017. The contact included several hours of phone contacts plus extensive texting, according to the criminal complaint.

After police contacted the girl's parents about the phone records, the girl agreed to another interview in which she told police the relationship started when Fragodt was her teacher and coach.

The relationship became physical when she was 17 years old, the girl said. According to the criminal complaint, the two had intercourse and oral sex at the school, a park-and-ride lot in St. Joseph and at other locations in Albany.

Fragodt was a standout athlete at Benson High School in the 2000s. In 2007, he won the West Central Tribune's Hengstler-Ranweiler Award for the outstanding male area athlete of the year. He was a four-sport athlete — football, basketball, track and tennis. He was a state champion hurdler in track.

He was a student-athlete while attending the University of Minnesota-Morris. According to West Central Tribune archives, his teacher's profile while at MACCRAY said he competed for the UMM Cougars for four years in basketball, two years of tennis and one year in track and field.