Former Albany teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault of student

A former central Minnesota teacher and coach pleaded guilty Monday to felony criminal sexual conduct.

Daniel S. Fragodt, 32, of Melrose, was charged in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in April 2020. He pleaded not guilty in September but amended his plea Monday ahead of a scheduled four-day jury trial.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl told a child advocacy agency Fragodt touched her inappropriately several times and she knew he was "in a relationship" with someone else he taught and coached at Albany schools.

Police searched Fragodt's phone records, which turned up extensive contact with another student. That student told investigators her sexual encounters with Fragodt started when she was 17 years old and occurred at school and at other sites in St. Joseph and Albany.

Fragodt's guilty plea is part of an agreement that requires him to register as a predatory offender, complete a psychosexual evaluation and serve five years probation, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny