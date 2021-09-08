Former Albia soccer coach arrested

Sep. 7—ALBIA — Police have charged a former Albia High School soccer coach with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Aaron Koester, 36, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant in Indiana and extradited back to Albia to face charges this weekend.

According to police, the charges are not related to his position as head coach. Court documents filed by investigators said a child under the age of 12 reported multiple instances of inappropriate contact that occurred at Koester's residence. The latest reported assault took place in May or June this year, police said.

Koester was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony; and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was arrested in Indiana on Sept. 3 and extradited back to Albia on Sept. 5. He remains in custody on a $200,000 bond at the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation continues, police said. Those with information are asked to contact the Albia Police Department at 641-932-7815.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.

Koester was hired in 2018. His resignation was accepted by the Albia School Board in May, and he surrendered his license with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners in June.

In a statement, the Albia Community School District said it would cooperate with law enforcement, and that the safety of students is their priority.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.