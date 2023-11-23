Former alderman Brandon Bosley charged with filing false police report

ST. LOUIS – More legal troubles for former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that he’s charged with making a false report to police. Bosley asserted that a woman struck him in December, but later dropped the charges. Investigators say Bosley’s story didn’t hold up.

Bosley is still facing federal charges of insurance fraud for falsely inflating the cost of repairs to his car. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

