Former Alex educator sentenced to prison for 10 years

Jan. 19—ANDERSON — A former educator at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School will serve a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of child molestation involving one of his former students.

Daniel P. Kuhn, 38, entered the pleas in November to charges of child seduction and child molesting.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Friday accepted the plea agreement.

Hopper sentenced Kuhn to a total of 16 years with 10 years to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction and six years suspended on probation.

Kuhn didn't react after being sentenced and was removed from the courtroom in handcuffs.

"The facts are shocking," Hopper said. "This conduct was shocking. There was trust placed in you by the community and parents.

"I think about the impact on the lives of the victims," he said.

Hopper also found Kuhn to be a sexually violent predator and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Deputy Madison County Prosecutor Dan Kopp said the plea agreement was a fair resolution of the case.

Kuhn, a former special education teacher at Alexandria-Monroe High School, was placed on administrative leave in March 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Alexandria Police Detective Brian Holtzleiter.

According to the Indiana Educator License Lookup, Kuhn was employed full time with the school district since Oct. 1, 2018. He resigned in April 2021.

When school officials became aware of an allegation of misconduct involving Kuhn, it was reported to the Department of Child Services, law enforcement and the Indiana Department of Education, according to the press release.

The student whom Kuhn is accused of molesting was 12 and has an intellectual intelligence level of a child half her age, according to the affidavit. She has also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

