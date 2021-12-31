Former Alexandria man charged with murder of his wife in Colorado

Dec. 31—ANDERSON — On Mother's Day of 2020 former Alexandria resident Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Colorado home.

Her husband, Barry, also a former Madison County resident, was arrested in May and charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two daughters, was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

In April, Barry Morphew stated to the FBI "that he looks guilty from the evidence and God allowed these things to happen."

Suzanne Morphew declared dead

"All record checks available to the FBI and local law enforcement indicate as of April 30, 2021, that Suzanne has not used a credit card, nor her Social Security number, nor has been contacted by law enforcement, not flown in an airplane, not crossed a national border, not established utilities or housing, nor otherwise continued in her normal pattern of life for over 355 days," the warrant reads. "Based upon legal supposition, Suzanne Morphew, based on this lack of proof of life, is deceased."

Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations believe Morphew killed his wife on May 9, 2020, after she asked for a divorce.

"Barry's statements about his actions on the days before and after Suzanne's disappearance have been proven to be false and misleading by this investigation," the court record states.

"Barry knowingly destroyed evidence that his relationship with Suzanne was deteriorating and that he was involved in her disappearance and homicide," the document continues. "He took steps to dispose of evidence in Suzanne's disappearance and death, create a false alibi for himself and create a crime scene."

Barry Morphew's trial is scheduled to start on May 3.

Anderson Murders

Anderson police continue to investigate the stabbing deaths of two local women that took place in November and December.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses in the Nov. 11 stabbing death of Marina Redding.

Redding, 58, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest at her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street.

Her husband, Roger D. Redding, 54, Anderson, is being detained at the Madison County Detention Center on a hold from Hamilton County.

Police are continuing their investigation into the Dec. 21 stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre.

