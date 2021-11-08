Former Allegheny Co. police superintendent Charles Moffatt dies

Nov. 7—Former Allegheny County Police Superintendent Charles Moffatt has died, county officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Moffatt, 80, of Coraopolis, retired as the county's police superintendent in March 2016 after a 48-year law enforcement career. He served as Allegheny County's police superintendent for 12 years after a 36-year stint with the Pittsburgh Police Force.

Moffatt joined the United States Air Force immediately after his high school graduation.

He served eight years in the Air Force before he returned to Pittsburgh and joined the city police department, first working as a patrolman, and worked his way up the ranks to became the first deputy chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Under Moffatt's leadership, the county department became one of 101 accredited police agencies in Pennsylvania.

Since his retirement, he has spent time with his family, including his children and grandchildren.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .