Former Amarillo ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for solicitation of minor

On Wednesday, former Amarillo Independent School District teacher Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Randall County Jury.

According to a Facebook post from the Randall County District Attorney's Office, Geoffrey pled not guilty to the charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony, with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison with the option of assessing probation. After hearing evidence, the jury found Lowry guilty of the solicitation charge.

"This case involved a proactive operation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety - Criminal Investigative Division. Geoffrey solicited sex from an individual he thought was 14 years old," the post reads.

During the punishment phase of trial, the jury learned the investigation uncovered a separate incident in Potter County, where Geoffrey reportedly had an improper relationship with a student while working at Palo Duro High School. The victim of that incident testified during this week's trial.

At the conclusion of the trial, Assistant District Attorney Lacy Miller asked the jury to help deter this type of offense in Randall County by sending the message that they will not tolerate sexual predators targeting their children. The jury deliberated for less than an hour and assessed the maximum punishment allowed by law, 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Former Amarillo ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years for solicitation