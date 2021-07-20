  • Oops!
Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is launched into space

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, flew into space along with three others aboard the New Shepard rocket, made by his company Blue Origin. The spacecraft returned to Earth after less than 11 minutes. Video is courtesy of Blue Origin.

Video Transcript

- 8, 7, 6, 5, 4-- command engines start-- 2, 1.

[ENGINES ROARING]

We have liftoff. It has cleared the tower.

- And New Shepard has cleared the tower on our way to space with our first human crew.

- All right, coming up here on MECO, Main Engine Cutoff. That will be followed shortly by separation. And at that point after separation, we're going to let the astronauts unbuckle and take in the freedoms of Zero G. There is MECO, Main Engine Cutoff.

A beautiful shot down the New Shepard rocket. Look at that view.

- Stand by drogues. Stand by drogues. Stand by main. Stand by main.

- Oh, so far a nominal flight. Here comes the crew capsule back from space. The drogue's deployed. Here the main's out, reefing and coming to full inflation.

And touchdown. Welcome back, New Shepard's the first human crew. What-- what a flight.

- Welcome back to Earth.

[LAUGHTER]

- Hey!

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

- Welcome back! Whoo-hoo! Welcome back.

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

- Ah, it was so good.

- Hey!

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

