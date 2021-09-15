Former Amazon Cloud Executive Joins Microsoft to Lead Security

Dina Bass
·1 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive Charlie Bell is joining the company in a newly created role overseeing security, compliance, identity and management.

Bell will be an executive vice president reporting to Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. He will officially start his role once “a resolution is reached with his former employer,” Nadella said in an email to employees obtained by Bloomberg. Microsoft confirmed the email’s contents.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most challenging issues of our time – for every person and organization on the planet – and it is core to our mission,” Nadella wrote. Securing customers’ digital technology platforms, devices, and clouds “is a bold ambition we are going after and is what attracted Charlie to Microsoft.”

At Amazon, Bell was a senior vice president, who long reported to former AWS chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services. Bell worked on software for NASA’s space shuttle program early in his career, joining Amazon in 1998 when the company acquired his e-commerce software startup.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

