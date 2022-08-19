Former American Legion Post 38 general manager found guilty of embezzlement

APPLETON – A former general manager of American Legion Post 38 entered a no-contest plea in Outagamie County Circuit Court Friday for embezzlement.

Jessica Behrendt, 41, of Hortonville, is charged with theft in a business setting of greater than $10,000, which is a class G felony. Behrendt admitted to embezzling between $20,000 and $30,000 from the American Legion during an interview with police last year, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Behrendt made the deposits of the business's money into her personal bank account between 2017 and 2020.

A no-contest plea means Behrendt will accept a guilty verdict without admitting or denying any guilt.

Behrendt faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Chuck Stertz described a plea offer of three years of probation, while Behrendt pays monthly restitution payments of at least $200. Under this deal, if Behrendt violates probation, including missing payments, she may face 200 days in jail.

Behrendt's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Oct. 7.

