Former Amesbury employee charged with criminal harassment

Sep. 13—AMESBURY — A former employee of a Haverhill Road business was ordered to stay away from it and stop contacting his former colleagues at his arraignment in Newburyport District Court on Monday.

Gregg Stewart, 56, of Merrimac was charged with three counts of criminal harassment and sending annoying telephone calls or electronic communications.

Although Stewart was released on personal recognizance, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to stay away from Precision Pool and Spa, and to have no contact with people at the business. Stewart is due back in court in November for a pretrial hearing.

According to an Amesbury police report, Precision Pool and Spa owners went to the School Street police station July 20, accusing Stewart of harassing them after he was let go. Their appearance took place roughly a month after police served him a "no trespassing order. A day after the "no trespassing order" was issued, Stewart continued texting one of the owners and said he was going to sue for wrongful termination.

Stewart continued sending the owners concerning texts over the next month.

"(The owner) stated that the harassment through text messages has been going on for four weeks. The texts are escalating and racially charged. (The owners) are concerned for themselves and their employees in the building," Officer Nathan Basque's report reads.

Stewart, according to court records, sent the owners more than 30 texts accusing them of breaking the law when they fired him because he was a Native American.

"(The owner) also stated that when they arrived to work this morning a Black Lives Matter sign was placed in the spot where (the owner) parks her vehicle," Basque's report reads, adding that Stewart would also send harassing texts to an employee.

Stewart, according to the employee, demanded he speak to the owners about getting his job back.

The employee became so concerned for himself that he filled out a written statement saying he was worried Stewart would show up at his home.

Story continues

"(The employee) stated that this has affected his whole family's life, and his daughter is now afraid to stay home alone due to Gregg's behavior," Basque wrote in his report.

The owners eventually obtained harassment prevention orders from the same court, which were then sent to the Merrimac Police Department. An officer there served the orders.

"Since being terminated from the company, Gregg has repeatedly texted and harassed (the owners) and (the employee," Basque wrote in his report. "These texts have been unwanted and have affected the lives of all parties involved. Gregg's behavior has been so erratic that (the three victims) fear for their safety."

Basque then filed a complaint at the courthouse that resulted in a summons being sent to Stewart.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.