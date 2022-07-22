Former Amory teacher indicted for sexual exploitation of children

Jul. 21—OXFORD — A former Amory High School teacher could face up to three centuries in jail after a federal grand jury indicted him for 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children.

The indictment filed late Thursday morning says Toshemie Wilson, 46, of Okolona, convinced former Amory High School students to engage in sexual activity that he photographed or filmed.

Each count says Wilson "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor ... to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing and visual depiction of such conduct using materials that have been mailed, shipped, and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce."

The federal indictment offers few details of the alleged crimes, but says there were nine victims and the crimes happened between 2006 and 2016. Earlier this month, the court sealed several documents to preserve the identities of the victims. If convicted, Wilson would face not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years on each charge.

Wilson was arrested July 1 and charged with producing child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll.

During a detention hearing July 5, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Sanders ruled that Wilson could be released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. As conditions of the release, Wilson was ordered to not contact any of the victims or witnesses, and to wear a GPS tracker.

The U.S Attorney's office objected, arguing that Wilson was a danger to the community and filed a motion asking Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra Brown to overrule that decision and detain Wilson until his trial. Following an hour-long hearing at the federal courthouse in Greenville July 13, Brown reversed the magistrate's decision. Wilson was taken into custody that day and returned to the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford.

When originally arrested, Wilson was only charged with one count of production of child pornography. When the full evidence was presented to a grand jury, the number of counts increased.

According to documents previously filed in the criminal case, Wilson's inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005. He was an instructor with the Technical Students Association.

Wilson's activities came to light in early November 2020 when a former student talked to a counselor. Two weeks later, the Mississippi Attorney General's Office interviewed Wilson at Amory High School and arrested him after a search found illegal drugs in his car. A subsequent search of his phone and other electronic devices revealed numerous images and videos of Amory High School male students in sexual positions and/or performing sexual acts.

During searches of Wilson's house and storage building in May 2021, investigators seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students. Following those raids, the state charged Wilson with a single count of the sexual exploitation of a child. He was later released on a $250,000 bond.

