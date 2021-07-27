Former analyst who leaked sensitive drone details sentenced to nearly four years in prison

Former analyst who leaked sensitive drone details sentenced to nearly four years in prison
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Brest, Jerry Dunleavy
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A former intelligence analyst and Afghanistan war veteran was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Espionage Act by leaking classified information on the U.S. drone strike program to the media.

Daniel Hale, 33, was arrested in May 2019 for leaking extensively to an unnamed reporter, with charging documents easily identifying him as Jeremy Scahill of the Intercept, an outspoken critic of U.S. military activities overseas. Hale pleaded guilty in March.

U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady sentenced Hale to 45 months in prison on Tuesday. The judge determined that Hale's actions went past his "courageous and principled" stance on drones, according to the Washington Post.

“You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people,” the judge said. “You could have been a whistleblower … without taking any of these documents.”

BIDEN AND IRAQ PM ANNOUNCE END TO US'S COMBAT MISSION

Dale, who was employed as a defense contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at the time he released the documents to a journalist in 2013, printed off 36 documents from his "Top Secret" computer, including 23 documents unrelated to his work at the agency, the Justice Department said in a statement on March 31, 2021. The DOJ said Hale provided at least 17 documents to the reporter or his outlet, and 11 of the records that ended up being published were marked as "Secret" or "Top Secret."

Hale told the court Tuesday that he believes "it is wrong to kill, but it is especially wrong to kill the defenseless" and justified his actions by saying they were "necessary to dispel the lie that drone warfare keeps us safe, that our lives are worth more than theirs."

He and his lawyers sought to paint him as a whistleblower trying to bring attention to a wrong, while prosecutors accused him of having selfish intent behind the leaks.

“Hale did not in any way contribute to the public debate about how we fight wars,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon Kromberg said in court. “All he did was endanger the people who are doing the fighting.”

In arguing for leniency, Hale sent a handwritten letter to judge in July, saying, “I came to believe that the policy of drone assassination was being used to mislead the public that it keep [sic] us safe, and when I finally left the military, still processing what I’d been a part of, I began to speak out, believing my participation in the drone program to have been deeply wrong.”

“The answer came to me, that to stop the circle of violence, I ought to sacrifice my own life and not that of another person. So I contacted an investigative reporter with who I had had an established prior relationship, and told him that I had something the American people needed to know," he added.

The Justice Department tried to throw cold water on this, telling the judge in court filings that Hale should receive as many as 9 to 11 or more years behind bars.

“Daniel Hale abused the trust placed in him by the U.S. government,” the DOJ said. “While enlisted in the United States Air Force, Hale befriended a group of journalists interested in his work on highly classified programs. To ingratiate himself with those journalists, after leaving the Air Force, Hale sought a new position with access to classified information so that he could steal and disclose it to them. Shortly after obtaining a position at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency — which afforded him access to ‘Top Secret’ information — Hale stole classified information and provided it to a particular reporter.”

Prosecutors added: “When Hale took these actions, he knew that his superiors had determined that the disclosure of those documents risked causing serious, and in some cases exceptionally grave, damage to the national security of the United States. In fact, these documents contained specific details that adversaries could use to hamper and defeat actions of the U.S. military and the U.S. intelligence community. Indeed, they were of sufficient interest to ISIS for that terrorist organization to further distribute two of those documents in a guidebook for its followers. To curry favor from the reporter, Hale chose to betray the trust of his country and jeopardize U.S. national security.” DOJ said that “a significant sentence is necessary to account for Hale’s brazen conduct."

Hale was in the Air Force from July 2009 to July 2013, during which time he deployed to Afghanistan as an intelligence analyst with the National Security Agency. Hale then worked as a political geography analyst with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency between December 2013 and August 2014.

The day Hale is alleged to have met with the reporter at the reporter’s bookstore event, April 29, 2013, is the same day Scahill held a discussion and signing for his book Dirty Wars at Busboys and Poets in Washington, D.C. The indictment stated that in May 2013, Hale said Scahill “wants me to tell my story about working with drones at the opening screening of his documentary about the war and the use of drones."

Scahill’s book accompanied a 2013 documentary of the same name that was critical of secretive U.S. military operations, including drone warfare. The indictment against Hale stated that he again met the reporter at another book event on June 8, 2013 — the same day Scahill was hosted at Busboys and Poets for another discussion about Dirty Wars. Hale admitted in March that he had anonymously written a chapter in Scahill’s book.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This is not the first time that the Intercept has been involved in a criminal leak case. Reality Winner, a military contractor, was arrested in June 2017 for leaking classified information. The NSA document, which she leaked to the Intercept, was related to alleged Russian efforts to hack into U.S. election systems. The Intercept published a story based on the document and was criticized for failing to protect Winner as a source. In August 2018, Winner was sentenced to over five years in prison.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, National Security, Espionage Act of 1917, Air Force, Drones, Foreign Policy, Law, Crime, Media, Books

Original Author: Mike Brest, Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: Former analyst who leaked sensitive drone details sentenced to nearly four years in prison

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking secret drone info

    A former Air Force intelligence analyst on Tuesday was sentenced to 45 months in prison for violating the Espionage Act when he leaked top secret documents about the U.S. government’s drone strike program, the AP reports. Catch up quick: The ex-airman, Daniel Hale, said he was motivated by guilt when he leaked classified information to a journalist from the Intercept about drone strikes after watching a fatal attack that his colleagues considered successful, per The Washington Post. Get market n

  • Ex-intel analyst says seeing a US drone kill a child pushed him to leak military documents that he faces 11 years behind bars over

    Daniel Hale said seeing a drone strike that killed a child was "the most harrowing day of my life"

  • Former eBay employee gets 18 months in prison for 'abominable' cyberstalking campaign

    BOSTON (Reuters) -A former supervisor for security operations at eBay Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Philip Cooke, a retired police captain in Santa Clara, California, and other employees participated in a scheme to harass the couple through Twitter and by sending them disturbing packages, including live cockroaches. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs called the employees' actions "really abominable" as she sentenced Cooke, who must also serve a year of home detention and pay a $15,000 fine.

  • Gingrich asks what China will think of critical race theory in the 'woke' US military

    Top military leaders and Pentagon officials undermine the U.S. military by forcing critical race theory on America's men and women in uniform, said former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

  • Weightlifter who went missing in Japan after failed Olympics bid detained in Uganda

    "In Uganda anything can be possible...The authorities can do anything," said the weightlifter's lawyer.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Video shows man moving in car before police fatally shot him

    Body camera videos released Tuesday show a 21-year-old Black man moving inside a parked car moments before police shot and killed him outside a McDonald's restaurant in Maryland. At a media briefing, Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones narrated a 28-minute-long compilation of bodycam video excerpts and a recorded phone call between police and the driver, Ryan LeRoux, before the July 16 shooting in Gaithersburg. Jones, who didn't take any questions from reporters, said police recovered a gun from LeRoux's lap after four officers opened fire on him.

  • Activists: Morocco arrests Uyghur man at China's request

    Moroccan authorities have arrested a Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China. Activists fear Yidiresi Aishan will be extradited to China, and say the arrest is politically driven and part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security said Tuesday that a Chinese citizen was arrested after landing at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca on July 20, upon arrival from Istanbul.

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. down China, world champions Serbia beat Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States dealt China a second consecutive straight sets defeat in women's volleyball on Tuesday to leave the defending Olympic champions in danger of missing out on the knockout stages. Jordan Thompson, the Americans' 24-year-old opposite hitter who is competing in her first Games, impressed again, top-scoring with 34 points to set a Tokyo 2020 record.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Meets with Wild L.A. Vaccine Skeptic Despite Flooded Hospitals

    Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesHours before federal officials on Tuesday issued new mask guidance to combat the surge of the Delta coronavirus variant across America, and even as his state’s hospitals were veering toward disaster, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly met with anti-maskers.Among the attendees at the Monday night meeting behind closed doors was at least one L.A.-based doctor who embraced conspiracist rhetoric about the same vaccines DeSantis has purported to champion as his only strategy to

  • Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A top security official of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the assassination plot, his lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters on Tuesday. Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested on Monday, Georges said, nearly three weeks after Moise was killed on July 7 in the middle of the night at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of more than 20 mostly Colombian mercenaries.

  • Autonomous quadrotor beats two human pilots in a drone race

    Researchers from the University of Zurich have created an algorithm that allowed an AI-powered drone to beat two human pilots on an experimental race track.

  • Vietnam companies agree COVID-19 vaccine tech transfer with Japan's Shionogi - media

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnamese firms AIC and Vabiotech have signed a deal with Japan's Shionogi & Co to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant DNA protein technology, a health ministry official told local media outlet VnExpress on Tuesday. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily surges of infections since an outbreak which emerged in late April. The government has imposed strict curbs on movement in about a third of the Southeast Asian nation, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi.

  • Stefanik Claims Pelosi ‘Bears Responsibility’ for the Capitol Riot

    Elise Stefanik claimed that Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riot and accused the “drooling media” of being “too petrified” to question her about it.

  • Matt Damon Admits He Texts Ben Affleck to Fact Check Stories About Him: 'Did This Happen?'

    "We text pretty much about everything," Matt Damon tells PEOPLE of what he and longtime friend Ben Affleck chat about

  • Former Idaho resident wins first Olympic medal. It’s the best U.S. finish since 1948.

    She’ll compete for another medal Wednesday.

  • A man's panicked search for an electric-car charging station between Boston and New York shows one of Tesla's biggest advantages over its rivals

    The Mustang Mach-E driver said his battery dropped past 23% before he was able to find a charging station that would work with a non-Tesla car.

  • Biden’s anticipated vehicle mileage rule will exceed Obama climate goal: AP

    In a major step against climate change, President Joe Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards over five years. He's then aiming for even tougher anti-pollution rules after that to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade’s end.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Joseph Schooling eliminated in 100m free heats

    Singapore's Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling was eliminated in the men's 100m freestyle heats at the Tokyo Games.