Former Anchorage therapist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on child porn charges

Mar. 2—A former Anchorage therapist who worked with children was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Shannon Robert Bell, 56, was arrested and indicted on the federal charges in 2019.

Sentencing memorandums filed in the case said he had been working as a therapist treating teens mainly between ages 13 and 17 who were struggling with pornography and sex addiction issues.

Bell previously worked as an educator from 2005 to 2007 for Standing Together Against Rape and gave presentations in schools about personal safety. He had also worked as a mental health therapist at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Federal investigators came across Bell in 2018 while investigating a private online chat group that originated in Kansas City. Bell posted explicit material in the group that included children under 12 years old, the memorandums said. An undercover FBI agent chatted with Bell, who said he was attracted to young children, according to the memorandum.

Bell had shared images or videos of child pornography about 100 times during the several years leading up to the arrest, the memorandum said.

Bell's social work license was suspended after his arrest in 2019 and has since expired. His attorney, Rex Lamont Butler, wrote that he will not be able to work as a social worker following the conviction.

Bell pleaded guilty in August to a charge of distribution of child pornography. A similar charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. On Monday, he was sentenced to 69 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

"At the same time the defendant was acting as a counselor for vulnerable youth, he was also perpetuating the online sexual abuse of children, making his conduct particularly disgraceful," Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office said in a statement.