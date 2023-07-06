Former Anderson resident charged with murder of his ex-wife

Jul. 6—FISHERS — A former Anderson resident has been charged with shooting and killing his ex-wife at a gas station on June 28.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, formerly of the 200 block of Ringwood Way and now residing in Noblesville, is charged in Hamilton County on murder, stalking with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a firearm and three counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He is charged with the shooting death of Kaylah Ann Farmer, the mother of his three children.

The couple divorced in 2022.

Farmer was arrested on June 5 on 10 felony counts including confinement, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

On June 28, police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near Allison Road and 116th Street.

Kaylah Farmer was found dead inside a maroon van at the gas station.

A witness told 13News, The Herald Bulletin's news gathering partner, a man leaning out of the passenger window of a Kia Soul was seen firing at least 10 shots at the van.

According to a probable cause affidavit for Joshua's arrest, video footage from the gas station analyzed by police led them to believe Joshua attacked Kaylah from three different locations — the front passenger door, the front bumper, and the front driver's door — just after she pulled up to a gas pump.

Police believe Joshua used someone else's Kia Soul to drive to the gas station and then ambushed Kaylah there, according to court documents.

Police said Joshua was taken into custody without incident June 29, and had a history of domestic abuse against Kaylah.

The court documents allege Kaylah was known to always wear makeup, or keep makeup with her, in order to cover up bruises from Joshua.

The couple's son during the previous incident told police that Kaylah had attempted to call police, but Joshua had taken her phone from her.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Visitation for Kaylah Farmer is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.