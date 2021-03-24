Former Anderson resident charged with sexual misconduct
Mar. 24—ANDERSON — A former Anderson resident was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Brandon C. Hancock, 30, Mountain Home, Arkansas, is charged with a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation by Detective Eric Holtzleiter of the Anderson Police Department started last October after the incident was reported by the girl's mother.
During a Kids Talk interview, the girl said she was supposed to be dating Hancock.
She said they kissed, hugged and Hancock fondled her several times.
Hancock moved to Arkansas with his father in November, and Holtzleiter arranged for an interview through the Mountain View Police Department.
During the interview, Hancock and his father indicated they wanted to have an attorney appointed.
By Jan. 22, there was no response from the Hancock family, and Holtzleiter obtained a warrant for Brandon Hancock's arrest.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.