Former animal daycare worker to serve jail time in fatal beating of small dog

Dec. 5—Three years after beating a dog to death at a Buffalo dog daycare facility, a Buffalo man was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

Jarrod Dillman, 26, of Buffalo, was sentenced Wednesday morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. Dillman is also prohibited from owning or caring for animals for the next five years.

According to reports, on Aug. 3, 2019, Dillman, while working as a dog daycare attendant at PawPrints by Penny & Co. on Niagara Street in the City of Buffalo, caused the death of "Alessio," a 3-year-old Havanese mix who belonged to former city of Niagara Falls historian Tom Yots and his wife Louise.

Dillman had admitted to using a leash to throw the dog against a wall. He also repeatedly kicked the dog while wearing boots. A necropsy determined that "Alessio" died as a result of blunt force trauma. He pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated cruelty to animals (Class "E" felony) on Nov. 6, 2019.

The following day, Nov. 7, 2019, Dillman entered the M&T Bank located on Elmwood Avenue near Breckenridge Street in the City of Buffalo and approached the teller with a forged check with a note on the back of the check directing the teller to give him cash and to not to call police. After the teller repeatedly stated "no," Dillman left the bank.

When Buffalo Police officers arrested Dillman, he was found in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine.

Dillman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree attempted robbery, the highest sustainable charge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, on Feb. 10, 2020.

At the time of the plea, State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia, who presided over both cases prior to his retirement, allowed Dillman to participate in a judicial diversion program.

After he successfully completed the program, the court allowed Dillman to withdraw his plea to the felony robbery charge and instead plead guilty to one count of petit larceny, a one-step reduction.

On Wednesday, Dillman was sentenced to 3 years of probation, which will run concurrent to his sentence on the animal cruelty case.