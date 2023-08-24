Former Ankeny man charged in infant son's 2022 death

Ankeny police arrested a former resident who is charged with child endangerment causing death.

Police arrested Charles Henry Peters, 28, at his home in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning, according to a news release. He was charged in the death of his infant son in March 2022 in Ankeny, the release said.

Peters is incarcerated at the Polk County Jail. There were no court documents available online as of early Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details were not immediately available.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register.

