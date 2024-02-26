Former Ankeny School Board President Ryan Weldon running for Iowa House against Molly Buck

Former Ankeny School Board President Ryan Weldon is running for an Ankeny-based Iowa House seat, seeking to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Molly Buck.

Weldon, a Republican, filed paperwork Monday declaring his candidacy for Iowa House District 41, which includes the north half of Ankeny.

"My goal is to bring a fresh and innovative perspective, working towards a stronger, more prosperous future for all residents of District 41," Weldon said in a statement.

Ryan Weldon

Weldon was elected to the Ankeny School Board in 2019, and served as the board's vice president and president during his four years in office. He lost his reelection race in 2023 as a slate of candidates backed by progressive groups flipped control of the board.

While serving on the school board, Weldon voted to end the district's mask mandate and against the creation of a new district job focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a news release announcing his candidacy for the Iowa House, Weldon touted his "dedication to championing educational opportunity, fostering economic growth and ensuring fiscal responsibility."

"I believe in individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, state sovereignty, capitalism and the free market, human dignity, limited government and a strong education system that allows parents and students to have a choice in their educational journey," Weldon says on his campaign website.

Weldon and his wife, Regina, live in Ankeny. They have four children.

He will appear on the ballot in the June 4 Republican primary.

Buck was elected to the House in 2022, flipping what had been a Republican-held seat.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Ankeny School Board President Ryan Weldon running for Iowa House