Former Anniston prosecutor Odom files discrimination lawsuit against city

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Lockette, The Anniston Star, Ala.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 1—Anniston's former city prosecutor filed suit against the city, city officials and a local activist Thursday, alleging that he was fired in 2020 because of his age and race.

Former prosecutor Jason Odom, who is white, also alleges that he was defamed in public meetings by former City Councilman Ben Little, who is Black, and by Glen Ray, a local NAACP official. The suit also names City Manager Steven Folks as a defendant.

"Ben Little and Glen Ray made defamatory statements about Odom and interfered with his business relationship with the city," Odom's lawyers argue in a 30-page complaint filed in United States District Court Thursday.

Odom was hired as a prosecutor in Anniston's municipal court in 2015. He came under criticism from Ray and Little after the arrest of Anniston resident Rozetta Thompson. In December 2016, Thompson was cited for driving under the influence; the charge was dismissed in court but she was arrested on the same charge months later. Police cited an error on the original citation as a reason for the delayed charge. Odom issued the warrant for Thompson's arrest, the leader of a city review board said.

In 2019, Little, then a council member, began pushing for a review of the contracts of municipal court officials, including Odom. The council did reopen the position of municipal judge to new applicants, citing a past practice of reviewing judges every few years — but the job of hiring and firing a prosecutor falls to City Manager Steven Folks.

Folks did end Odom's employment with the city in January 2020. Odom in his lawsuit says the city manager at the time said the city wanted to "move in a different direction."

Odom's suit alleges that he was fired because he is white, and that Little, Ray and Folks — all of whom are Black — "engaged in a civil conspiracy to violate Odom's civil rights to terminate his employment because of his race."

Odom also alleges Little defamed him with comments made in City Council meetings, including repeated statements that Odom was "falsifying documents," for which Little offered no proof.

He cites similar "falsifying documents" statements by Ray. According to the suit, Ray at council meetings referred to Odom as a "crook," said he "ought to be in jail" and said Odom and a municipal judge were "robbing the city."

Odom is seeking back pay, reinstatement to the prosecutor position, attorney fees and "that relief which is fair, just and equitable," according to the suit. He's also seeking court-mandated training for city officials on avoiding employment discrimination.

Odom on Friday referred questions to his lawyer, Heather Newsome Leonard. In an email, Leonard said she couldn't comment on a case that is still being litigated.

City attorney Bruce Downey — who worked with Odom as part of the city's legal staff — said the city has hired Michael Thompson, of the Birmingham firm Lehr Middlebrooks, to represent it in the case. Attempts to reach Thompson weren't successful Friday.

Attempts to reach Folks were unsuccessful Friday. City officials earlier in the week said Folks was out on medical leave.

Little, who lost a re-election bid in 2020 and is now off the council, said in a telephone interview that he wasn't worried about the suit.

"I care absolutely nothing about any stupid suit by a stupid attorney," he said.

Little said Odom's discrimination claim was "an insult to the struggle" of civil rights. He said the prosecutor job was an at-will employment position, which allowed the city to fire Odom at its discretion.

Ray, too, said he wasn't worried about the suit.

"First he's got to prove that the city terminated him because I complained about him," Ray said.

Ray also defended his "robbing the city" comment, saying it was a comment about how municipal courts treat residents.

"I've got it on my Facebook page right now that we are tired of the judicial system and the prosecutors robbing the people," he said.

Odom isn't the first white city employee to allege discrimination by city officials. Former City Manager Jay Johnson in March 2019 filed a complaint against Little and then-Councilman David Reddick, claiming they had created a hostile workplace for him because he is white.

Johnson resigned in June of that year. He told The Star that the city agreed to pay him 90 days of pay and his accrued vacation time if he agreed not to sue the city.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

Recommended Stories

  • UK housing market 'on the boil' as prices rise

    UK house prices rose by 7.1% compared with a year ago, the Nationwide says, amid high demand from buyers.

  • Mexican airline Aeromexico says U.S. court allows it to add planes

    A U.S. bankruptcy court will allow Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, to increase the size of its fleet of planes, the company said in a statement on Friday. Last week, Aeromexico agreed to purchase two dozen Boeing planes as part of a deal that should yield an estimated $2 billion in savings due to better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts. Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

  • Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

    First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House. Biden said that the family's cat would be coming to the White House “pretty soon.” The first lady told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday that the younger of the Bidens' two German shepherds, Major, was being trained for the arrival of the cat.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • People are spending hundreds of dollars to return to Disneyland, but for months you could walk right into one of its theme parks for $10. It was a unique experience I'll never forget.

    Earlier this year, you could walk right into Disney California Adventure without any crowds. But the days of the ultimate VIP experience are over.

  • Bill Maher Unloads on Rudy Giuliani Over ‘Unprecedented’ FBI Raid

    HBOBill Maher has been on quite a run of late. First, he welcomed Sharon Osbourne to his Real Time show in order to defend the TV personality in the wake of racism allegations. (“Cancel culture” was the real culprit, naturally.) Then, he celebrated vehicular menace Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California with some ugly transphobic jokes.On Friday, the HBO host dialed back his regular “woke left” rants to focus on Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech—and Republicans’ bizarre reactions to it. “Ted Cruz, during the speech, fell asleep. Of course, you know Ted’s a liar. He said he wasn’t asleep—he was protesting ‘wokeness,’” cracked Maher.He continued: “Lauren Boebert, you know this nut? One of the new Republicans from Congress, I think from Colorado. This is a loon on a Majorie Taylor Greene-level. During the speech, she dramatically unfurled one of those mylar blankets—you know, kids-in-cage silver blankets. I don’t even really know the point of this protest, so I’m just going to take the high road and say, everyone’s entitled to their opinion but do not ask me ever to respect prop comedy.” (Cue tin-foil hat jokes.)But Maher took even more glee in mocking the recent FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani, the cousin-marrying, affair-having, head-melting, Trump-defending Borat mark. The FBI raided his home and office in New York City, seizing phones and computers “as part of an investigation into whether Rudy Giuliani broke lobbying laws when he was President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer,” reported The New York Times. Michael Che Mocks Report SNL Cast May Skip Elon Musk Episode“Giuliani Time came to Giuliani’s apartment this week. I just want people to understand how unprecedented this is—for just a lawyer, let alone a former prosecutor, mayor of New York, the president’s personal lawyer,” explained Maher. “It was 6 a.m. He was just getting in his coffin,” cracked Maher of the early-morning raid. “Rudy would say, ‘They hate me for being loyal.’ Yes, loyal to a horrible president and a scummy guy, so I can’t feel too sorry for him about it. But unprecedented, yes. Now, is this unprecedented for one of two reasons: Is it political payback—is this politics?—or is what Giuliani and Trump did unprecedented? I would say that.”Yes, according to Maher, Giuliani and Trump were not mere idiots but completely reckless. “An idiot is, I didn’t know health care was complicated,” said Maher. “Crazy is like doing your crimes in public, which he did. And that doesn’t compute, so we thought it had to be more of a conspiracy. It may turn out that most of it really was just what he did in public, because it’s so insane.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Speeding car goes off the road in Florida Keys and kills 13-year-old girl, police say

    A 13-year-old girl died Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed while traveling at a “high rate of speed” off U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaThere's no such thing as intellectual property

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz vacationed in the Bahamas in 2018, he was joined by a doctor who donated to his campaign and a former colleague in the Florida state legislature. The Republican congressman, Dr. Jason Pirozzolo and Halsey Beshears were united in their enjoyment of politics, fancy travel and the company of beautiful women. The Bahamas trip is a central element of a federal investigation surrounding Gaetz that has suddenly endangered his political career.