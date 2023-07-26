Former Anson County Chamber president arrested for embezzlement

Months after Channel 9 reported that the State Bureau of Investigation was looking into alleged embezzlement at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, the former president who was ousted amid that investigation is now facing criminal charges.

The SBI reported on Wednesday that Shelby Emrich, 47, was arrested and charged with 29 counts of embezzlement.

According to the SBI, their investigators were called on March 15 to help the Wadesboro Police Department investigate allegations of fraudulent transactions using Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s debit card and checks.

Emrich, who is the former president and chief executive officer of the chamber, turned herself in at the Anson County Jail on Wednesday. She was issued a $29,000 secured bond.

According to online records found by Channel 9, Emrich had been serving as the chamber’s president since at least 2011.

A police report doesn’t say how much money was allegedly taken, but the report says the embezzlement is suspected to go back to at least 2020. The report says the alleged embezzlement was discovered at the beginning of March this year.

Channel 9 has reached out to the chamber for comment multiple times. All of those requests went unanswered.

