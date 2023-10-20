Former Ansonville Elementary School teacher arrested again for child sex crimes

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former teacher with Ansonville Elementary School for a second time in connection with child sex crimes.

On Oct. 10, Clinton Justin Jones was charged with 20 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children, according to deputies.

Jones was previously arrested in January 2022 on 18 separate counts of third-degree sexual exploitation.

Investigators said they found hundreds of images of child porn on smartphones, computers, and other devices when they searched his Wadesboro home.

Jones worked for Ansonville Elementary School as a teacher when he was first charged, according to deputies.

Deputies said Jones was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $200,000.00 secured bond. His first court appearance was on Oct. 16.

