Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An evangelical minister told a U.S congressional panel on Thursday that he ran a campaign to covertly influence the U.S. Supreme Court that "pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics" and allowed him to learn about a landmark 2014 ruling in advance. The Reverend Robert Schenck appeared before the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee after telling the New York Times that he learned about the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby ruling weeks before its public announcement from a conservative ally who dined with her husband at the home of Justice Samuel Alito and his wife. Schenck said he learned about the ruling ahead of time after launching an influence campaign dubbed "Operation Higher Court" in which he recruited wealthy couples to serve as "stealth missionaries" to get close to the court's conservative justices.