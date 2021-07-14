Former APD cadet alleges discrimination in suit

Jul. 14—A former police academy cadet who alleges she was harassed and forced to resign in part because she is Asian American is asking a court to reinstate her job with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Nan Zhang, 41, alleges in the suit that she was "mocked and ridiculed" and called racial epithets by APD personnel because of her Chinese accent, gender and age.

APD personnel referred to the Chinese-born woman as "Cadet COVID" in early 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold in the U.S., according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in 2nd Judicial District Court.

The lawsuit, filed against the City of Albuquerque, asks for Zhang's reinstatement to a position within APD, either as a sworn officer or a civilian employee, to serve as a representative to Albuquerque's Asian American community. It also seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Mayor Tim Keller's office responded that Zhang's allegations have been rejected by an independent investigation and a state Department of Workforce Solutions review.

"Two separate, external investigations failed to substantiate these claims of harassment and discrimination at the APD Academy," Keller's office said in a written statement Tuesday.

A naturalized U.S. citizen, Zhang immigrated to the United States from China in 2006. English is her second language to her native Chinese.

Zhang contends she was held "to heightened scrutiny and demands beyond those of other cadets" in her class, according to the lawsuit.

The discriminatory actions led her to believe she had no choice but to resign from the police academy in March 2020, she alleges in the suit.

Zhang also is appealing an April 8 determination by the state Department of Workforce Solutions that found no probable cause to believe that APD discriminated against her.

She filed a complaint in June 2020 with the agency's Human Rights Bureau, which has the authority to investigate allegations of discrimination based on sex and national origin.

Story continues

Zhang's allegations were among two dozen complaints from cadets and former employees at the police academy that emerged in early 2020, resulting in a wide-ranging investigation by the law firm German Burnette and Associates. The city paid the law firm $214,498 for the firm's 166-page report.

The report found little support for most of the allegations against APD. It also concluded that APD did not discriminate against Zhang.

However, APD fired former police academy Cmdr. Angela Byrd on Oct. 30 based on the report's finding that she took retaliatory actions against an officer.