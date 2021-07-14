Former APD cadet alleges discrimination in suit

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—A former police academy cadet who alleges she was harassed and forced to resign in part because she is Asian American is asking a court to reinstate her job with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Nan Zhang, 41, alleges in the suit that she was "mocked and ridiculed" and called racial epithets by APD personnel because of her Chinese accent, gender and age.

APD personnel referred to the Chinese-born woman as "Cadet COVID" in early 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold in the U.S., according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in 2nd Judicial District Court.

The lawsuit, filed against the City of Albuquerque, asks for Zhang's reinstatement to a position within APD, either as a sworn officer or a civilian employee, to serve as a representative to Albuquerque's Asian American community. It also seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Mayor Tim Keller's office responded that Zhang's allegations have been rejected by an independent investigation and a state Department of Workforce Solutions review.

"Two separate, external investigations failed to substantiate these claims of harassment and discrimination at the APD Academy," Keller's office said in a written statement Tuesday.

A naturalized U.S. citizen, Zhang immigrated to the United States from China in 2006. English is her second language to her native Chinese.

Zhang contends she was held "to heightened scrutiny and demands beyond those of other cadets" in her class, according to the lawsuit.

The discriminatory actions led her to believe she had no choice but to resign from the police academy in March 2020, she alleges in the suit.

Zhang also is appealing an April 8 determination by the state Department of Workforce Solutions that found no probable cause to believe that APD discriminated against her.

She filed a complaint in June 2020 with the agency's Human Rights Bureau, which has the authority to investigate allegations of discrimination based on sex and national origin.

Zhang's allegations were among two dozen complaints from cadets and former employees at the police academy that emerged in early 2020, resulting in a wide-ranging investigation by the law firm German Burnette and Associates. The city paid the law firm $214,498 for the firm's 166-page report.

The report found little support for most of the allegations against APD. It also concluded that APD did not discriminate against Zhang.

However, APD fired former police academy Cmdr. Angela Byrd on Oct. 30 based on the report's finding that she took retaliatory actions against an officer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Lin Wood may face punishment after sharing clip of Michigan election sanctions hearing

    Although Lin Wood says he removed the clip from his social media account, the initial posting appears to be a violation of local court rules.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • One of the final tweets from an account linked to the man suspected of masterminding the Haitian president's assassination called for a 'transitional government'

    "A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos," an account linked to Christian Sanon tweeted on June 7.

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Judge Who Pimped His 12-Year-Old Daughter Kicked Off the Bench

    DAMIEN MEYERThe 55-year-old former head of the family court in Dijon, France, has been kicked out for attempting to offer his 12-year-old daughter as a sex toy on a “libertine” dating site. The father, referred to in French media reports as Olivier B., was vice-president of the Dijon judicial court where he ran the family affairs division. He was a magistrate judge, which means he heard less complex cases than full judgesOlivier B was arrested last June for “aggravated corruption of minors” for

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.