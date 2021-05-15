Former APD officer Adams Watters convicted of 2nd battery

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

May 15—ANDERSON — Former Anderson police officer Adam Watters has been convicted of a second battery charge.

Watters, a son of former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery during a bench trial Friday by Madison Circuit Court 5 Judge Scott Norrick, according to the Madison County Prosecutor's office.

The younger Watters was fined and assessed court costs and placed on six months probation.

The battery charge was filed in September 2020 after an altercation with a woman in the parking lot of a bar.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police, officers were dispatched to the Bourbon Street Bar. A woman told police she witnessed a vehicle sideswipe an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

At that point, a male passenger, identified as Watters, got into an argument with the woman and eventually pushed her with two hands. She fell into the outside of her vehicle and suffered a scratch on her back.

The driver of the vehicle confirmed that Watters was the passenger in her car.

After pushing the woman, Watters walked into the bar, the affidavit states.

At the time the charge was filed, Watters was already on probation on a battery charge.

In June 2020, Watters entered guilty pleas on two misdemeanor counts and resigned from the Anderson Police Department.

According to the plea agreement, Watters was fined one dollar and ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $185.50.

Watters pleaded guilty in Madison Circuit Court 5 to misdemeanor charges of battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Judge Thomas Clem said felony charges of residential entry, official misconduct, strangulation and criminal confinement were dismissed by special prosecutor Eric Hoffman of Delaware County.

On Sept. 25, 2020, in Madison Circuit Court 5, a notice of violation of probation was filed against Watters. Clem placed Watters on in-home detention for 357 days.

Watters had been arrested in June 2019 on allegations that he attacked his girlfriend in the early morning of June 7 at her Anderson home. Anderson police contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.

Watter joined the police department in 2017 and was disciplined in 2018, receiving a one-day suspension without pay for entering a bar in Pendleton with his sister, who was under the age of 21 at the time.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 12 killed after rare back-to-back tornadoes in eastern China

    The same city where the novel coronavirus was discovered nearly a year and a half ago was one of two cities hit by a rare tornado in eastern China late this week. As of Saturday evening, local time, at least eight people have been killed in Wuhan, Hubei province, and another four in Shengze, Jiangsu province, after two tornadoes ripped through eastern China on Friday night, according to local officials. A cold front pushing south across central and eastern China on Friday collided with a warm and humid air mass sitting over the country. This caused a band of rain and thunderstorms to spark along the front. Debris hangs on a tree after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (cnsphoto via REUTERS) Into Friday evening, local time, some of the storms became severe, producing torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and even a couple of tornadoes. According to the Associated Press (AP), the first tornado spun up at around 7 p.m., local time, in Shengze, a city near Shanghai on the east coast of China. There are reports of storm-damaged homes and factories in addition to knocking out power across the city, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The second tornado struck Wuhan, located about 250 miles (400 km) inland from Shengze, at around 8:40 p.m., local time, the AP reported. Winds of 52 mph (86 km/h) were also reported, adding to the damage in the city. According to the Hubei Daily, 28 homes were destroyed by the twister and another 130 were damaged. A construction site in the city also sustained damage with sheds and two cranes shown twisted and broken by the storm. A plant under construction is seen damaged after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021. (cnsphoto via REUTERS) Economic losses are estimated to be at $5.7 million (37 million yuan), the Hubei Daily added. According to research published by the Royal Meteorological Society, most of the tornadoes in China occur in the eastern portion of the country. This makes sense for the area as there can be a bigger contrast in cool, dry air from Mongolia and northern China and warm, humid air from the South China and East China seas, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. However, these ingredients do not come together as often as Tornado Alley in the United States, the tornado capital of the world. Across the U.S., the number of tornadoes averages between 1,250 and 1,400 each year, according to U.S. government statistics. As warm and humid air starts to overspread southern and eastern China, the storm track is also shifting north, keeping the cooler and drier air over the northern part of the country. Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms lingered over these same areas of China on Saturday as the cold front stalled over the country. By Sunday and Monday, the front is forecast to push south and drier conditions will move into Wuhan and Shengze as recovery efforts continue. One of the last tornadoes to occur in China raced through northeastern Liaoning in July 2019, killing six people. Another tornado killed eight the following month in the island of Hainan, the AP said. The novel coronavirus disrupting life across the globe was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Video shows South Carolina deputies tase Black man before dying in jail

    In January, Jamal Sutherland died while in custody in a South Carolina detention center shortly after being arrested. Now, new footage shows that he was repeatedly subjected to a Taser hours before his death, according to NBC News. Sutherland, 31, had been receiving mental health treatment at the Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health when he was arrested, as reported by WCIV.

  • Police banned from New York City Pride events until 2025

    Community-based security such as private security and first responders will be present at Pride events this year with an increased budget, event organizers said Saturday.

  • A professional cleaner shares how to spring-clean your home office after a year of remote work

    First, dust and sanitize your home office. Then, declutter your desk by sorting through loose papers and digitally organizing files on your desktop.

  • Chris Ballard preaches patience with Dayo Odeyingbo

    The time will come for Odeyingbo.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 15

    SC officials are thinking of incentives to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

  • ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Showrunner on Why Taylor Swift’s Song Is Perfect for the Finale

    As “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” heads into its Season 2 finale this Sunday, the heart songs are going to be bigger and better than normal. And let’s be real, few heart songs are bigger and better than those created by Taylor Swift. “How do you top doing a 7-minute ‘American Pie’ oner in the season finale of Season 1? You do a giant group oner to Taylor Swift in Season 2,” showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TheWrap with a laugh. Indeed, emotions are running high heading into the finale: Max is leaving for New York, Zoey’s really working on how she copes with loss in her life, and with all of that, their relationship is more fraught than ever. Swift’s “Shake It Off” is among those that made it into the finale because, well, shaking it off is something both Max and Zoey are struggling to do when it comes to the tension between them. But really, everyone’s got their own stuff going on. Remember, Mo and Perry had a rough night last week and Simon’s struggling with a suspicious mind. So everyone is feeling the need to shake it off in order to give Max a proper send-off. So, for Winsberg, the song was the obvious choice — plus it made for a fun time. For Winsberg, getting a Taylor Swift song had been a goal since “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” got off the ground. And at the end of the day, it didn’t matter if it was “Shake It Off” or any other song in her catalogue. “We were trying to think of a way to just get everybody in the same place, in the same location, so that we could do a number with everyone, like ‘American Pie,'” Winsberg said. “And then it was, ‘What’s a big number we could do here?’ and Taylor Swift came up. And then, thinking about story-wise, what was going on in the moment, it was sort of everyone being bothered by different things. That was the song that lent itself to working in that moment.” The real challenge was simply getting the rights to her songs. But then, over the course of the last few months, more songs became available and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” jumped on the opportunity. That said, Winsberg notes that “there’s plenty of other Taylor Swift songs I’d love to use in the future.” You can check out a piece of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s” take on “Shake It Off” below. Here's a little sneak peek of our big @taylorswift13 number as a treat. 🎶 Tune in to the season finale Sunday at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/RApwkoRaSc— Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (@ZoeysPlaylist) May 14, 2021 The Season 2 finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Read original story ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Showrunner on Why Taylor Swift’s Song Is Perfect for the Finale At TheWrap

  • Biden’s IRS Blocks Developer Push to Expand a Trump Tax Break

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is shutting down attempts by developers to use new Census Bureau maps to claim generous tax breaks enacted by Donald Trump.The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that boundaries for the nation’s roughly 8,700 opportunity zones -- mainly poor areas in need of economic development -- “were established at the time they were designated and are not subject to change.”Bloomberg News reported in February that hundreds of Census tracts underpinning the zones were altered as a part of the nation’s once-a-decade count of the population. Some of those changes came after overtures from businesses and officials interested in expanding the tax incentives to new areas, such as a portion of Pittsburgh where the National Hockey League’s Penguins are pursuing a $1 billion development project, and a sprawling logistics park outside of Baltimore where Amazon.com Inc. and Under Armour Inc. have facilities.The IRS’s three-page announcement effectively bars investors from claiming the tax breaks on real estate or businesses they fund in the new areas.Investors can get the incentives by selling an asset that has appreciated in value and plowing the proceeds into projects or businesses in a zone. That lets them defer taxes on capital gains through 2026. If the new asset is held at least a decade, it’s not subject to any capital gains tax when sold.‘Big Reforms’ SoughtThe IRS’s decision limits a program that Trump administration officials had planned to expand. Some critics have advocated for broader reforms.The incentives were sold as a way to help the poor, by encouraging investment in distressed areas. But they have since been used to finance everything from luxury apartments in Houston to a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Portland, Oregon. Economists at the University of California at Berkeley recently documented how investors have gravitated toward zones that were already on the upswing.“This is playing it safe,” Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, said of the IRS decision. The Biden administration “is embracing status quo on opportunity zones and is not undertaking the big reforms that are needed, but it’s also not expanding the program at every turn that the Trump administration did.”By sticking with the original boundaries, the current administration avoids having to make tricky calls about where the tracts underpinning zones shrank or split because of the Census-map revisions, Theodos said.The administration “would be hard-pressed to say the boundaries would be expanded without saying they should be shrunk where they were shrunk,” he added. “In politics, it’s very tough to take away benefits.”‘Do No Harm’The IRS decision also resolves a debate among people active in policymaking around the zones. An influential accounting firm, Novogradac & Co., was among those requesting that expansions of the zones be eligible for the tax breaks after the Census Bureau’s changes. But earlier this week, the think tank that came up with the idea for the incentives asked top Treasury and IRS officials to state that the changes have no impact on the boundaries of the zones.John Lettieri, who heads that organization, the Economic Innovation Group, emphasized the need for investors to have some certainty, something Novogradac wanted as well. “We basically said, to start with, ‘do no harm,’” Lettieri said. “These are the operative boundaries, and let’s make that as clear as possible.”The administration is still figuring out how to tweak the rules for the incentives. At a conference this week, an IRS official said some “cleanup” is needed in the opportunity zone area, without adding detail.Lawmakers have proposed a variety of changes to boost transparency and limit some kinds of investment in the zones. The IRS decision was welcomed by one of them on Friday.“I opposed revisiting the Census tract boundaries,” Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in an emailed statement. “This would have been a way to make even more projects in wealthy communities eligible for massive tax breaks. The opportunity zone program was sold as a way to benefit low-income communities, and revising Census tracts would have moved the program even further from achieving that goal.”Yet advocates for changing zone boundaries may not give up on seeking some sort of breaks.Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, whose district encompasses the Sparrows Point logistics park near Baltimore, “will be exploring narrowly tailored legislative options to spur private investment in distressed communities” left out of opportunity zones, the Democrat’s spokesperson, Jaime Lennon, said in an email.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Steve McQueen Says ‘Small Axe’ Films Were Designed For TV: “These Narratives Were Completely Missing” From British Cinema – Contenders TV

    Director Steve McQueen won a Best Picture Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, was nominated for Best Director and has an impressive filmography that includes such acclaimed independently made movies as Hunger and Shame, as well as big studio projects such as Widows. Yet perhaps his most ambitious project, Small Axe, is also his most […]

  • 12 celebrity couples who met on blind dates

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who celebrate their third wedding anniversary on May 19, were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

  • Gillian Anderson joins cast for second season of ‘The Great’

    Anderson will star alongside Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the acclaimed historical comedy

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

    Turkey’s interior ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.

  • GOP election official in the Arizona county targeted by ballot recount called Trump 'unhinged' and said 'we can't indulge these insane lies'

    "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," the Maricopa County recorder said in response to Trump.